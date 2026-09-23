Accelerated Patent Examination Now Available For Critical Mineral Technologies In Canada

On September 2, 2026, the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) launched its new “Key Technology Expedited Program” (KTEP) pilot. Under the KTEP pilot, CIPO will expedite examination of patent applications relating to key technology streams. This includes a Critical Minerals stream that relates to the processing, extracting, or refining of any one or more of the 34 minerals and metals listed on Canada's critical minerals list.

Under KTEP, CIPO will accelerate the examination and thus possible issuance of Canadian patent applications that relate to this particular “key technology” stream.

CIPO will only, at least as of this date, accept up to 50 eligible requests under the Critical Minerals stream in each calendar year on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the annual limit is reached, no additional requests will be accepted until the following calendar year.

Requirements for being approved under the KTEP pilot are relatively simple and include:

The technology must relate to an open KTEP technology stream, such as the Critical Minerals stream relating to the processing, extracting or refining of minerals listed on Canada’s critical minerals list. The patent application must be filed and in good standing (e.g., fees are paid, application is not abandoned, etc.). The patent application must be open to public inspection, or publication thereof be requested at the time of filing of the KTEP request.

KTEP also includes a Public Health Emergencies stream for applications relating to innovations that mitigate public health emergencies. This stream is not currently open but may be (re)activated by the Commissioner of Patents in future.

If you have any questions about the CIPO’s new program and how it relates to your mining or mineral extraction technologies, please contact the authors.

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