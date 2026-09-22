On 2 September 2026, the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) launched the Key Technology Expedited Program (KTEP), offering faster examination for patent applications in designated technology areas.

The program’s first active stream focuses on innovations supporting Canada’s critical minerals supply chain, including technologies for processing, extracting, or refining minerals on Canada’s critical minerals list.

Eligible KTEP applicants may request accelerated examination without paying the advanced examination fee (currently $744.10 in 2026), although regular application and examination fees still apply. CIPO expects to issue a first office action within seven months for approved KTEP requests. CIPO will accept up to 50 requests under this stream each calendar year.

The official CIPO announcement is available here.

CIPO Fast Tracks Critical Minerals Patents