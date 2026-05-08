Principals Noel Courage And Ainslie Parsons Explore Strategies For Protecting New Plant Varieties Across Key Markets

Smart & Biggar uncovers and maximizes intellectual property and technology assets for our clients.
Today’s fast-paced innovation economy demands a higher level of expertise and attention to detail when it comes to IP strategy and protection. With over 125 lawyers, patent agents and trademark agents collaborating across five Canadian offices, Smart & Biggar is trusted by the world’s leading innovators to find value in their IP rights.
As market leaders in IP, Smart & Biggar’s team is on the pulse when it comes to the latest developments and the wider industry changes that impact our clients. To stay informed, visit smartbiggar.ca/insights, including access to our RxIP Update (smartbiggar.ca/insights/rx-ip-updates), a monthly digest of the latest decisions and law surrounding the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries.
Principals Ainslie Parsons and Noel Courage, along with expert international coauthors, recently contributed to an article in The Patent Lawyer Magazine examining how plant breeders and biotechs can protect...
Principals Ainslie Parsons and Noel Courage, along with expert international coauthors, recently contributed to an article in The Patent Lawyer Magazine examining how plant breeders and biotechs can protect their innovations in major markets around the world.
In “From a seed of an idea to IP: protecting new plant varieties in key markets,” the authors compare the different forms of intellectual property protection available to plant breeders in Canada, the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom and Australia.
The authors note that because the laws are significantly different between jurisdictions, developing a tailored IP strategy that reflects both the type of plant innovation involved and the markets where protection is needed.
“IP rights are most effective when combined with robust contractual arrangements governing the use, cultivation, and distribution of seed.”