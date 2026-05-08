Fintech Patents: Allowance Trends At The Canadian Patent Appeal Board

Banks, fintech companies and payment processors who engage in R&D and file patents regarding computer-implemented inventions will want to take note of the Federal Court's Dusome v. Canada (Attorney General)..

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Banks, fintech companies and payment processors who engage in R&D and file patents regarding computer-implemented inventions will want to take note of the Federal Court's Dusome v. Canada (Attorney General) (Dusome)1 decision, and the Canadian Intellectual Property Office's (CIPO) subsequently-issued guidance (the Guidance).

In Part 1, we examined how CIPO is now approaching computer-implemented inventions post-Dusome in view of the Guidance, and how this applies to financial technologies.

In Part 2, we turn to recent Patent Appeal Board (PAB) decisions to see how the Guidance is likely to be applied in practice, across fintech and financial service innovations.

New CIPO Guidance (Summary)

As noted in Part 1, the Guidance emphasizes that patent claims should be construed "purposively" to identify the actual invention. This means the claims are interpreted in light of the patent disclosure as a whole to determine the actual invention. The Schlumberger question, described below, is then applied to that construction to determine whether the actual claimed invention is patent eligible.

The Schlumberger question asks whether the claimed invention reflects "something more" than an abstract method. According to the CIPO guidance, the "something more" requirement is met where the actual invention claimed either: (i) includes additional physical elements beyond generic computer features, or (ii) reflects a physical improvement in how the computer operates, beyond how a computer normally operates (collectively, the physicality requirement).

As noted in Part 1, what is new in the Guidance is not the Schlumberger inquiry itself, but how it is answered by applying purposive construction. We believe that the Court's and CIPO's post-Dusome approach is more consistent with Canadian jurisprudence and provides greater predictability in the allowance of patents.

Survey of PAB Decisions—Eligible Financial Technology Innovation

Although many PAB decisions were issued under prior CIPO frameworks, we revisit them in light of the Guidance to show alignment with the current approach. In most cases, the prior PAB analyses already reflect and address the Schlumberger question. While these cases may not necessarily have applied Schlumberger with a view to purposive construction principles (i.e., applying the Guidance), they are still illustrative of the types of subject matter that likely meet the physicality requirement under Schlumberger.

To that end, we reviewed approximately 80 PAB decisions, between 2021 and 2025, to identify notable allowed cases involving financial services and fintech-related innovation.

Allowance Trends at the PAB: Key Lessons

Decisions where financial service-type inventions survived eligibility under the Schlumberger standard often anchored the invention in a technical computing problem. The "something more" element typically pertained to: (i) specialized physical hardware; (ii) directly improving computing efficiency; or (iii) indirectly improving computing efficiency.

"Something More" Element Example PAB Case(s) Specialized Physical Hardware In Brink's Network, Inc (Re),2 the claims included a purpose-built safe with a bill acceptor that physically handles cash and determines denominations. This was viewed as "something more" than a generic hardware computer processing an algorithm. This decision illustrates that claims incorporating purpose-built hardware can satisfy the physicality requirement. For banks and payment processors, this is particularly relevant where innovations touch on specialized hardware, potentially including point-of-sale terminals, ATMs, secure hardware modules, scanning and imaging devices, contactless payment readers, biometric authentication devices, and the like. All of these elements can be claimed as integral parts of the invention rather than treated as background context. This may be distinguished from more "conventional" computing hardware, such as standard computing processors, cloud servers, network adapters, etc. Directly Improving Computing Efficiency In Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Inc. (Re),3 the claimed system matched trading orders using "trade templates". These templates were used for pre-matching parts of existing orders, so incoming orders could be matched against a smaller set of candidates. This reduced the number of comparisons required, allowing larger volumes of trades to be executed faster and more efficiently, and consequently improving market liquidity. The PAB treated this as an improvement to the operation of the computerized trading system itself, not just the underlying trading logic. Similarly, in BGC Partners, Inc. (Re),4 the algorithm addressed a latency problem: price data displayed on screen could change before the user finished entering a trade command, causing erroneous executions. The invention improved the computer's data entry functionality by detecting price changes and allowing users correct or cancel entries. This addressed a technical limitation in the electronic trading computing system, and was not merely a trading rules algorithm. These cases together illustrate a viable pathway to patent eligibility where a claimed invention addresses a technical limitation of the computerized system itself. Indirectly Improving Computing Efficiency Creditex Group, Inc (Re)5 involved a system that reconciled trade data before submission to a downstream computing system. This prevented unmatched trades from consuming processing capacity. Notably, the computer performing the algorithm was not itself necessarily improved. The PAB accepted that upstream filtering and validation only enhanced the efficiency and throughput of a further downstream system. However, this was sufficient to meet the physicality requirement. This highlights another practical drafting path: innovations need not improve the system performing the computation itself, but can instead focus on preprocessing layers that improve the performance of downstream systems, such as potentially transaction validation, reconciliation or fraud filtering.

Conclusion

Claims that frame the invention in terms of a technical computing solution are more likely to satisfy the physicality requirement than those framed at the level of financial logic alone. This points to a clearer path for protecting financial service innovations, whether through integration with specialized hardware or improvements to system performance.

Footnotes

1. 2025 FC 1809.

2. 2024 CACP 15.

3. 2021 CACP 14.

4. 2021 CACP 24.

5. 2024 CACP 8.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.