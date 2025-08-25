Health Canada Releases Its Statistical Report 2024/2025 For PMNOC Regulations, Data Protection And CSPs

On July 25, 2025, the Office of Patented Medicines and Liaison of Health Canada released its Statistical Report 2024/2025 for the Patented Medicines (Notice of Compliance) Regulations, Data Protection (C.08.004.1 of the Food and Drug Regulations), and Certificates of Supplementary Protection.

As with previous reports (see our article on the 2023/2024 Report), the report includes information regarding trends in the eligibility of patents for listing on the Patent Register, the eligibility of drugs for listing on the Register of Innovative Drugs, Certificates of Supplementary Protection, and related court activity for each topic.

