ARTICLE
10 January 2025

Top Ten Rx IP Update Reads Of 2024

SB
Smart & Biggar

Contributor

Below are Rx IP Update's most-read articles of 2024 (see also our 2024 highlights in Canadian life sciences IP and regulatory law)
Canada Intellectual Property
Urszula Wojtyra and Nancy Pei
Below are Rx IP Update's most-read articles of 2024 (see also our 2024 highlights in Canadian life sciences IP and regulatory law):

  1. Update on biosimilars in Canada – March 2024
  2. Federal Court finds PMPRB reasonably concluded Galderma's patent claiming 0.3% adapalene "pertained to" 0.1% adapalene DIFFERIN
  3. Federal Court of Appeal affirms paliperidone palmitate claims are not unpatentable methods of medical treatment
  4. Evolving pharmacy landscape signals more stringent regulatory scrutiny of "patient steering"
  5. LUMIGAN RC formulation patent found valid and infringed
  6. Twice is not nice – second notice of allegation may be abusive
  7. Boehringer Ingelheim succeeds in nintedanib PMNOC action against JAMP
  8. U.S. FDA authorizes Florida plan to import drugs in bulk from Canada
  9. Discussion Guide for PMPRB Phase 2 Consultations on New Guidelines outlines proposed new framework for patented medicine price review [see also latest update: PMPRB releases new Draft Guidelines for comment]
  10. PM(NOC) Regulations: seven-year anniversary of major amendments

