Top Ten Rx IP Update Reads Of 2024

Below are Rx IP Update's most-read articles of 2024 (see also our 2024 highlights in Canadian life sciences IP and regulatory law):
- Update on biosimilars in Canada – March 2024
- Federal Court finds PMPRB reasonably concluded Galderma's patent claiming 0.3% adapalene "pertained to" 0.1% adapalene DIFFERIN
- Federal Court of Appeal affirms paliperidone palmitate claims are not unpatentable methods of medical treatment
- Evolving pharmacy landscape signals more stringent regulatory scrutiny of "patient steering"
- LUMIGAN RC formulation patent found valid and infringed
- Twice is not nice – second notice of allegation may be abusive
- Boehringer Ingelheim succeeds in nintedanib PMNOC action against JAMP
- U.S. FDA authorizes Florida plan to import drugs in bulk from Canada
- Discussion Guide for PMPRB Phase 2 Consultations on New Guidelines outlines proposed new framework for patented medicine price review [see also latest update: PMPRB releases new Draft Guidelines for comment]
- PM(NOC) Regulations: seven-year anniversary of major amendments
