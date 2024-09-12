IESO Announces LT2 RFP Updates And Upcoming Stakeholder Webinar

On Friday, September 6, 2024, the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) provided additional information and draft procurement documents for the Long-Term 2 RFP which are now available on the IESO's website. The posted materials include:

Draft LT2(e) RFP;

Revised Draft LT2(e) Contract;

Revised Draft LT2(e) Contract–Blackline to July 2024;

LT2(e) RFP Preliminary Connection Guidance V2; and

Procedure to Request a Consultation.

The IESO also posted stakeholder feedback to the July 4, 2024, LT2 stakeholder engagement webinar. It can be found on the Long-Term RFP Engagements webpage.



On September 12, 2024, the IESO will host a stakeholder engagement webinar to discuss updates to the LT2 RFP and to answer stakeholder questions. Registration details are available here.

LT2 RFP Background

The IESO is focused on procuring about 2,000 MW of electricity from new energy sources through the LT2 process, with both capacity and energy streams being a part of the procurement. For more details on the the largest competitive energy procurement in Ontario's history, read our previous blog, Ontario's Largest Energy Procurement Announcement, on the announcement.

