ARTICLE
12 September 2024

IESO Announces LT2 RFP Updates And Upcoming Stakeholder Webinar

BJ
Bennett Jones LLP

Contributor

Bennett Jones LLP logo
Bennett Jones is one of Canada's premier business law firms and home to 500 lawyers and business advisors. With deep experience in complex transactions and litigation matters, the firm is well equipped to advise businesses and investors with Canadian ventures, and connect Canadian businesses and investors with opportunities around the world.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
On Friday, September 6, 2024, the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) provided additional information and draft procurement documents for the Long-Term 2 RFP which are now available on the IESO's website.
Canada Energy and Natural Resources
Photo of Tyler B. McAuley
Photo of David Macaulay
Photo of Geoffrey Stenger
Photo of Jason Roth
Authors

On Friday, September 6, 2024, the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) provided additional information and draft procurement documents for the Long-Term 2 RFP which are now available on the IESO's website. The posted materials include:

  • Draft LT2(e) RFP;
  • Revised Draft LT2(e) Contract;
  • Revised Draft LT2(e) Contract–Blackline to July 2024;
  • LT2(e) RFP Preliminary Connection Guidance V2; and
  • Procedure to Request a Consultation.

The IESO also posted stakeholder feedback to the July 4, 2024, LT2 stakeholder engagement webinar. It can be found on the Long-Term RFP Engagements webpage.

On September 12, 2024, the IESO will host a stakeholder engagement webinar to discuss updates to the LT2 RFP and to answer stakeholder questions. Registration details are available here.

LT2 RFP Background

The IESO is focused on procuring about 2,000 MW of electricity from new energy sources through the LT2 process, with both capacity and energy streams being a part of the procurement. For more details on the the largest competitive energy procurement in Ontario's history, read our previous blog, Ontario's Largest Energy Procurement Announcement, on the announcement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Tyler B. McAuley
Tyler B. McAuley
Photo of David Macaulay
David Macaulay
Photo of Geoffrey Stenger
Geoffrey Stenger
Photo of Jason Roth
Jason Roth
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More