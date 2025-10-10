Canada's AI Strategy Task Force: Shaping The Future Of Responsible AI

Canada is racing to the forefront of the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence ("AI") landscape. With the creation of the AI Strategy Task Force (the "Task Force"), the federal government is calling on experts, businesses, and the public to help shape a framework that balances innovation, competitiveness, and digital sovereignty.

What is Canada's AI Strategy Task Force and why does it matter?

On September 26, 2025, the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, announced the creation of the Task Force.

The Task Force brings together subject matter experts from a variety of fields including academia, the public sector, and private industries to consult on one of eight specific themes. Along with their networks, these individuals are tasked with generating innovative ideas to push Canada's AI vision forward in a safe and efficient matter. The members of the Task Force will share their ideas in November 2025.

How can Canadians contribute to the national AI consultation?

The period for the submission of comments runs between October 1 to October 31, 2025, a timeframe dubbed "the national sprint," reflecting the government's push to move Canada's AI development forward swiftly. This is part of a strategy to make Canada a world leader in responsible and secure AI deployment whilst maintaining digital sovereignty, which will be developed by the end of 2025.

The eight themes the Task Force are considering are as follows:

Research and talent: attracting, retaining and developing research talent. Accelerating AI adoption across industry and government: encouraging organizations to integrate AI into their operations to increase productivity and competitiveness in the market. Commercialization of AI: conversion of research into solutions that allow businesses to adopt new technologies. Scaling Canadian champions and attracting investment: assisting Canadian firms to have large-scale successes at a global level. Building safe AI systems and strengthening public trust in AI: ensuring the public is assured of the safe and responsible use of AI technologies. Education and skills: encouraging AI literacy for all. Building enabling infrastructure: developing a robust digital infrastructure to allow for AI systems to be entrenched in Canada. Security of the Canadian infrastructure and capacity: ensuring the AI infrastructure is protected from potential abuse of said technologies.

Public consultation

The public is also encouraged to share their ideas either through submitting comments by email or by filling out a survey found on the Government of Canada's website. The survey invites Canadians to provide their input and answer a variety of questions in relation to each theme, including but not limited to:

How does Canada retain and grow its AI research edge? What are the promising areas that Canada should lean in on, where it can lead the world

What conditions are needed to ensure Canadian AI research remains globally competitive and ethically grounded?

What are the key barriers to AI adoption, and how can government and industry work together to accelerate responsible uptake?

What needs to be put in place so Canada can grow globally competitive AI companies while retaining ownership, IP and economic sovereignty?

What changes to the Canadian business enabling environment are needed to unlock AI commercialization?

How can we best support AI companies to remain rooted in Canada while growing strength in global markets?

How can Canada build public trust in AI technologies while addressing the risks they present? What are the most important things to do to build confidence?

What frameworks, standards, regulations and norms are needed to ensure AI products in Canada are trustworthy and responsibly deployed?

What skills are required for a modern, digital economy, and how can Canada best support their development and deployment in the workforce?

What can Canada do to ensure equitable access to AI literacy across regions, demographics and socioeconomic groups?

Which infrastructure gaps (compute, data, connectivity) are holding back AI innovation in Canada, and what is stopping Canadian firms from building sovereign infrastructure to address them?

What are the emerging security risks associated with AI, and how can Canada proactively mitigate future threats?

What opportunities does the Task Force create for Canadian organizations?

The Task Force's work presents a unique opportunity for businesses to influence how AI regulation and innovation will evolve in Canada. From adopting AI responsibly to protecting IP and data sovereignty, organizations that participate in the consultation can help shape a framework that aligns with their operational priorities.

