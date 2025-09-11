AI In Canada

Osler is a leading law firm with a singular focus – your business. Our collaborative “one firm” approach draws on the expertise of over 400 lawyers to provide responsive, proactive and practical legal solutions driven by your business needs. It’s law that works.

Introduction

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the world around us. What once seemed like science fiction, is increasingly becoming part of our daily lives. From generating answers to complex questions, to enhancing the provision of healthcare services, and everything in between, AI is profoundly altering how we work and live, while simultaneously creating unprecedented opportunities for innovation, improved productivity, and economic growth. Yet, with AI's transformative potential comes a host of complex legal and regulatory challenges that developers and users of AI tools must navigate carefully.

This guide is designed to provide a practical, business-oriented roadmap for organizations and individuals involved in the development, deployment, and use of AI systems. It addresses the multifaceted legal and operational issues that arise in the AI ecosystem, offering insights and actionable strategies to mitigate risk, enable compliance, and foster trust in AI technologies. By focusing on real-world applications and specific contexts — such as employment, healthcare, capital markets, legal services, and the public sector — this guide aims to equip developers and users of AI with the knowledge and tools necessary to make informed decisions in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Key issues addressed in the guide

This guide explores a broad spectrum of issues that are critical to the responsible development and use of AI, including:

AI regulation and standards: Understanding emerging regulatory frameworks, industry standards, and best practices to ensure compliance and foster accountability.

Copyright: Addressing questions around ownership of AI-generated works and the use of publicly available data for training models.

Privacy: Navigating privacy laws, with a focus on the legal basis for collecting and using personal information, data minimization and privacy impact assessments.

Human rights considerations: Ensuring that AI systems protect against bias and discrimination, and promote transparency and accountability.

Tort liability and risk management: Assessing liability risks associated with AI errors, failures, and harms, as well as implementing strategies to mitigate exposure.

Antitrust and competition law: Evaluating the competitive impacts of AI technologies, including concerns about price-fixing, collusion, and other anti-competitive practices.

Commercial contracting: Drafting contracts that address AI-specific issues, such as intellectual property rights, regulatory compliance, and risk allocation.

Context-specific guidance

As the challenges and opportunities presented by AI vary across industries and sectors, this guide seeks to provide tailored insights for key areas of application:

Employment: Managing the use of AI in hiring, performance evaluation, and workplace monitoring.

Healthcare: Leveraging AI for the delivery of healthcare as well as for the development and deployment of medical devices.

Capital markets: Harnessing AI for algorithmic trading and risk assessment.

Legal services: Deploying AI to enhance the delivery of legal services, while addressing professional responsibility, privilege and confidentiality concerns.

Public sector: Implementing AI in the delivery of government services, including through the deployment of automated decision making.

A practical, forward-looking approach

This guide is not merely a theoretical exploration of AI-related issues. Rather, it is a practical tool designed to help organizations and individuals navigate the complexities of AI development and use. Whether you are a developer of AI systems, in-house counsel, or a leader seeking to integrate AI into your operations, this guide provides a plethora of insights to help you tackle AI's various legal and regulatory challenges, while unlocking AI's full potential.

Download the PDF

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.