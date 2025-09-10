AI And Copyright - Training AI With Copyrighted Material (Podcast)

Copyright and AI is a three-part podcast series from Fasken's Perspectives podcast, exploring how Canadian law is grappling with the rise of generative artificial intelligence.

Jay Kerr-Wilson, who leads Fasken's copyright practice, and McGill University graduate student Amy Qi dive into complex questions around authorship, ownership, consent, and the legal lifespan of AI systems.

Listen to this exclusive series as they unpack the legal and philosophical challenges shaping the future of copyright in Canada—and what it means for innovators, rights holders, and AI developers alike.

Can AI legally learn from copyrighted works? What rights do creators retain when their work trains large language models? In this first episode, Kerr-Wilson and Qi explore how Canadian copyright laws applies to the data used to train large language models, and what it means for creators, platforms, and policymakers.

