AI In The C-suite: How Middle Market Business Leaders Are Using AI For Impact

AI has rapidly become a critical success factor for all middle market organizations. The innovation has taken hold within a broad range of key business functions as new AI use cases steadily emerge. From strengthening customer insights and relationships to rapidly identifying fraud and potential risks, AI is building better business processes and creating a competitive advantage for many companies.

However, while 78% of U.S. and Canadian middle market companies in theRSM Middle Market AI Survey 2024: U.S. and Canadareported formally or informally using AI, organizations can struggle with effective AI implementation and integration. AI tools and applications have become more specialized and strategies for AI success differ between job roles and functions.

Ultimately, there is no one-size-fits-all strategy for AI implementation. What might be an effective AI strategy for CFOs may not be an effective AI strategy for a risk officer. An AI customer service approach that pays significant dividends won't be a successful AI strategy for the supply chain.

Learn how the key functions within your business can get the most from AI with successful, role-specific strategies from RSM's experienced advisors. You can also learn from proven AI use cases currently delivering real results within specific functions.

AI business use cases for middle market C-suite leaders

AI for CDOs

The evolving role of modern chief data officers (CDOs) requires aligning AI data analysis with an organization's broader vision, mission and business goals, requiring multifaceted strategic thinkers with technical proficiency. By joining data sources with AI technologies, CDOs can transform the business with AI insight.

AI for CFOs

AI is an indispensable tool for finance and accounting leaders as it reshapes the financial landscape, driving increased efficiency and inspiring growth. Chief financial officers (CFOs) can utilize AI to develop more comprehensive and efficient financial modeling, forecasting and analysis, taking organizational decision-making capabilities to a new level.

AI for CEOs and board members

It is no longer optional for chief executive officers (CEOs) and boards to justthinkabout adopting AI solutions. They have a responsibility to remain competitive and determine where AI can grow revenue, reduce costs and mitigate risks. By developing AI strategies that align with industry demands and business goals, CEOs and board members can significantly elevate overall operations.

AI for CIOs and CTOs

Chief information officers (CIOs) and chief technology officers (CTOs) have a significant responsibility to guide technology transformation initiatives, with AI deployment joining an ever-growing portfolio of capabilities for the role. With an effective AI approach, technology leaders can create opportunities for enhanced process automation, more efficient data analysis and better business outcomes.

AI for CPOs and supply chain leaders

Amid significant operational challenges and demand shifts, chief procurement officers (CPOs) and supply chain officers can optimize the supply chain and deliver more meaningful value with effective AI strategies. A successful AI approach can increase efficiency, agility and visibility across global networks.

AI for CHROs

AI is transforming HR, and chief human resource officers (CHROs) are essential in ensuring its ethical and strategic adoption in alignment with business goals. By effectively leveraging AI, HR can optimize hiring, improve workforce operations and enhance employee experiences.

AI for COOs

Chief operating officers (COOs) are uniquely positioned to unlock AI's potential, rapidly driving efficiency, reducing costs and optimizing operations at scale. With the right strategy, AI can be a game changer, enabling operational leaders to achieve immediate impact and long-term business value.

AI for CROs

As AI transforms the business landscape, chief risk officers (CROs) play a critical role in managing regulatory compliance, data privacy and security risks. By establishing a strong AI governance foundation, CROs can successfully navigate organizational AI adoption while mitigating model bias and enabling responsible implementation.

FAQs for AI leaders

Where should I begin/how do I get started with AI use case identification?

Considering your business goals, target key functions that align with your strategic priorities. Areas that arerich with quality datamake the strongest AI targets.

How do I prioritize AI use cases?

Identify the potential AI strategiesthat could deliver the most value to your organization and those with a strong data foundation.

What are common genAI use cases?

Generative AIcan enhance your operations by creating content and images, enhancing customer interactions, enabling fact-finding and conversations with natural language prompts, detecting potential anomalies, including fraud and many more.

Which AI use cases have the highest ROI?

Ultimately, the ROI of AI use cases will depend on your mission and goals, but many companies get the most value from AI byautomating back-office functions, strengthening customer relationships, generating more informed business analysis and demand forecasting, and creating more intuitive and efficient self-service capabilities for customers and employees.

What are the most popular AI use cases deployed across organizations today?

According toRSM AI middle market research, the most popular AI use cases are text generation and summarization, workflow development, sales and marketing content and communications, intelligent forecasting and demand planning, risk management and compliance and fraud detection.

