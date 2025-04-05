AI Insight Series Session Three: Mitigating AI Risks: Structuring Assessments & Establishing Responsible AI Committees (Video)

Watch the replay of the third session of the 2024 AI Insight Series below with Carole Piovesan, and Michael Pascu discussing the AI risk assessment process and the role of a Responsible AI Committee in managing ethical AI use.
This session will cover:
- Key steps in the AI risk assessment process
- The role of a Responsible AI Committee in guiding ethical AI practices
- Strategies for building public trust while maximizing AI's potential
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.