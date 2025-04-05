AI Insight Series Session Two: AI Governance & The Human Element: Preparing Your Organization For The Future (Video)

Watch the replay of the second session of the 2024 AI Insight Series below with Carole Piovesan, Steven Tam, and Dr. Stacy Sprague.
This session highlights the critical role of HR departments and Chief AI Officers (CAIOs) in managing the human impact of AI integration. Learn from real-world examples of AI implementation gone wrong and discover how proactive planning can prevent disruptions.
Prepare to explore how CAIOs can lead ethical AI governance and collaborate with HR to ensure smooth transitions for employees in this evolving landscape.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.