5 April 2025

AI Insight Series Session One: The Essentials Of AI Governance (Video)

INQ Consulting knows data, privacy and security. We are a team of intensely curious and knowledgeable legal and consulting professionals. We ask the right questions, and propose smart, practical solutions to protect, secure and manage your data. All so you can unlock valuable advantages in your business.

Like many consulting practices, we started small. We built our reputation as the go-to consultancy for all things health privacy and data management. As the data landscape evolved and the data needs of clients and organizations expanded, we knew it was time to grow. In 2021, Drawbridge Consulting expanded, partnered with INQ Data Law and created INQ Consulting and INQ Law. Under one umbrella, we have the deep experience and broad expertise to help you stay ahead of emerging data challenges and make the most of the opportunities that lie ahead. We take you from idea to implementation and support you through operations in all things data.

In this session, Carole and Michael explore how to design and implement a robust AI governance framework that balances innovation with ethical responsibility.
Canada Technology
INQ Consulting

Watch the replay of the first session of the 2024 AI Insight Series below with Carole Piovesan and Michael Pascu.


In this session, Carole and Michael explore how to design and implement a robust AI governance framework that balances innovation with ethical responsibility. You'll learn how to manage both the value and risks associated with AI, ensuring that your organization's use of AI aligns with legal standards, ethical principles, and organizational values.


The session also focuses on the critical steps in AI vendor selection and procurement, providing you with best practices for evaluating AI vendors, understanding new AI regulations, and integrating AI risk considerations into your procurement contracts.

