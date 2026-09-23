TSX vs NYSE For Mining IPOs: Where Should You List? – Legal Lessons For Private Companies Considering Going Public – Part 2 Of 3

This is the second article in a three-part series examining the current state of the Canadian IPO market. Part 1 assessed the market landscape in 2026 and the renewed prominence of the long-form IPO. Part 3 will examine the governance, liability and readiness requirements confronting companies pursuing an IPO in today’s environment.

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This is the second article in a three-part series examining the current state of the Canadian IPO market. Part 1 assessed the market landscape in 2026 and the renewed prominence of the long-form IPO. Part 3 will examine the governance, liability and readiness requirements confronting companies pursuing an IPO in today’s environment.

For mining companies preparing to access public markets, the question of where to list has become as consequential as the question of whether to list. Canadian exchanges remain the global standard for resource finance, but American exchanges now present a compelling alternative, particularly for larger, development-stage, and production-stage issuers. This article examines the factors that should inform that decision.

Why is Canada still the global leader in mining finance?

While many sectors have experienced profound change, mining remains Canada’s most durable public market strength.

Canada continues to occupy a unique position within global resource finance. The Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange collectively support one of the world’s most sophisticated mining finance ecosystems. Investors, regulators, analysts, lawyers, accountants, and technical consultants possess extensive experience evaluating everything from upstart mineral exploration and development projects to long-producing mining companies.

This ecosystem creates meaningful advantages for mining issuers.

Unlike many industries, mining companies often require investors to evaluate complex technical information long before meaningful revenues are generated. Mineral-resource estimates, metallurgical studies, permitting pathways, and development timelines frequently matter more than historical financial performance.

What is National Instrument 43-101 and why does it matter for mining disclosure?

Canadian markets have developed specialized mechanisms to accommodate these realities. National Instrument 43-101 provides a “best-in-class” comprehensive disclosure framework governing scientific and technical information, while institutional investors possess decades of experience evaluating exploration and development-stage projects.

These advantages remain substantial. As a result of providing knowledgeable and experienced investors with timely, high-quality, reliable and fulsome disclosure, issuers are able to obtain cost-of-capital and valuation advantages.

Yet, a notable development has emerged in recent years. Although Canada continues to dominate early-stage mining finance, larger mining companies increasingly consider American stock exchanges as their primary public market destination. This trend raises important questions regarding the future competitiveness of Canadian capital markets.

How do the TSX and NYSE/Nasdaq compare for mining IPOs?

For mining issuers, listing venue has become one of the most consequential strategic decisions confronting management and boards.

Historically, Canadian mining companies overwhelmingly listed in Canada. Today, that assumption no longer holds.

What advantages does a Canadian listing offer mining companies?

Canada’s principal advantage is expertise.

Canadian investors understand exploration risk. They understand resource estimates, feasibility studies, streaming arrangements, and project development timelines. They understand that value creation in mining frequently occurs long before production begins.

The TSX Venture Exchange remains unmatched as a financing platform for exploration-stage companies.

Canada also offers a regulatory framework specifically designed for mining issuers. National Instrument 43-101 provides certainty regarding technical disclosure obligations and establishes clear standards governing mineral resource and reserve reporting.

For exploration and development-stage issuers, these advantages remain compelling.

How much faster and cheaper is a Canadian IPO than a U.S. IPO?

Beyond sector expertise and regulatory familiarity, Canada offers a practical advantage that is often underappreciated by boards considering where to undertake an IPO: execution speed.

A conventional Canadian IPO can be completed within approximately three to four months from organizational meeting to closing, assuming the issuer is otherwise public-company ready. By contrast, a comparable U.S. IPO commonly requires six months or longer, reflecting the SEC registration statement review process, multiple rounds of staff comments, and the generally more extensive disclosure and diligence process associated with U.S. securities offerings. Although timing necessarily depends upon the complexity of the issuer, the quality of its disclosure, and prevailing regulatory workloads, the Canadian process is, in most cases, materially shorter.

This difference has strategic significance beyond simple convenience. Equity capital markets are inherently cyclical, and investor sentiment can change rapidly in response to macroeconomic developments, commodity prices, interest rates, or geopolitical events. A compressed execution timeline reduces market risk by allowing issuers to capitalize more quickly on favourable market windows. Conversely, a transaction that remains exposed to market conditions for six months or longer faces a materially greater risk that adverse developments will require repricing, restructuring, or even withdrawal of the offering. In this respect, Canada’s more streamlined IPO process may provide issuers with a meaningful competitive advantage in volatile markets.

The shorter timetable also translates into lower transaction costs. Because Canadian prospectus offerings generally involve a less protracted regulatory review and do not typically require the extensive Rule 10b-5 negative assurance practice that has become a standard feature of U.S. registered offerings, legal fees are often materially lower than those associated with a comparable U.S. IPO. Accounting costs, management time, and overall transaction expenses likewise tend to be reduced by virtue of the shorter execution period. For emerging growth companies and development-stage mining issuers, these savings can represent a meaningful percentage of the total cost of accessing the public markets.

Where does Canada fall short for larger mining issuers?

Canada’s principal limitation is scale.

The pool of available institutional capital remains smaller than that available in the United States. Trading liquidity is often lower, analyst coverage can be more limited, and valuation multiples may be constrained by the size of the domestic market.

These limitations become increasingly important as projects grow and companies mature.

A company seeking hundreds of millions, or billions, of dollars to construct a major mine may require access to larger pools of institutional capital than Canadian markets can efficiently provide.

The U.S. advantage: What do American exchanges offer that Canada cannot?

American stock exchanges offer significant benefits.

The NYSE and Nasdaq provide access to deeper capital markets, broader institutional participation, and larger trading volumes. U.S. investors have demonstrated increasing interest in mining companies connected to critical minerals, copper, uranium, and energy transition themes.

For large-scale projects, a U.S. listing can increase visibility among generalist investors, sovereign wealth funds, and strategic industrial investors.

The result may be improved liquidity, stronger valuations, and enhanced financing flexibility.

What are the legal and compliance costs of a U.S. listing?

These benefits are accompanied by meaningful legal burdens.

American issuers face greater exposure to securities litigation, more extensive regulatory compliance obligations, and heightened disclosure scrutiny.

Public-company governance expectations are also generally more demanding. Compliance costs associated with SEC reporting, internal controls, and Sarbanes-Oxley obligations can be substantial.

For many issuers, the question is not whether a U.S. listing offers advantages, but whether those advantages justify the additional costs and risks.

Should mining companies consider a dual listing on the TSX and NYSE?

An increasingly common approach involves a staged market strategy where a company will establish an initial public market presence in Canada and then subsequently pursue a U.S. listing as projects mature and capital requirements expand.

What is the OTCQX and how does it fit into a dual-listing strategy?

A common first-stage approach is to be listed on the TSX/TSXV in Canada and also have the company’s shares trade on the OTCQX in the United States (which is a U.S. securities marketplace, but not a stock exchange with traditional listing requirements or where the issuer must have SEC registration). This approach leverages Canada’s strengths while preserving access to deeper U.S. capital pools. In the second stage, the company would remain on the TSX/TSXV; however, it would also become listed on the NYSE or Nasdaq stock exchanges, which would typically become the company’s primary exchange in terms of trading volume.

However, dual listings create additional governance, compliance and reporting burdens. They should be pursued only where clear strategic benefits exist.

Considering an IPO or evaluating your public-market options? Miller Thomson’s Capital Markets & Securities lawyers work with issuers, underwriters, and boards at every stage, from IPO readiness assessments and prospectus preparation to dual-listing strategies and ongoing disclosure obligations. Contact our team to discuss your specific circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.