Canada Digs For An Edge In Critical Minerals

Sander Grieve KC, comments in Lexpert's special edition on mining on how Canada's critical minerals sector stands at a pivotal juncture.

Sander says the starting point for the sector is geography itself. "We have markets we're close to that are important and need us. Our country's size and scale means that some things are in very remote locations, and have infrastructure challenges, but it also means we have huge geography to explore."

That abundance, he notes, is only part of the story. Transforming potential into production requires massive capital outlays to explore and de-risk projects. "We are closer to the beginning than the middle of this story as significant capital must be spent on exploration to prove the arguments for developing new mines."

The full story is available here.

