Acknowledgments and Disclaimer

Powering the Future: SMRs, Nuclear Fuel, and Decarbonizing the Mining Sector was cohosted in partnership with the Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA/OECD) and supported through sponsorship by Centrus Energy, NexGen Energy, and Sandstone Group. We are also grateful for the partnership of the Mining Association of Canada and for our media collaboration with The Hill Times.

We extend our sincere appreciation to these partners for their support in convening this important dialogue. The findings and discussions presented in this publication reflect the synthesis of perspectives shared during the event and do not necessarily represent the views of the NEA, sponsors, partners, or media collaborators. No endorsement of this publication by these organizations should be implied.

List of Acronyms

SMR Small Modular Reactor

Small Modular Reactor MMR Micro-Modular Reactor

Micro-Modular Reactor NEA Nuclear Energy Agency

Nuclear Energy Agency OECD Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development

PDAC Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada

IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency

IPCC Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

HALEU High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium

Foreword

The decarbonisation of industrial sectors is crucial to achieving global net-zero targets and ensuring a sustainable future. As industries transition from fossil fuels to clean energy alternatives, the mining sector stands at a critical juncture. Mining is essential for producing the materials and critical minerals required for the clean energy transition, but it is also one of the most difficult sectors to decarbonise. Consequently, mining faces the dual challenge of expanding production to meet growing demand while reducing its own carbon footprint.

— Erveina Gosalci, Founder of Canadian Association of Small Modular Reactors and the CEO of the SMR Forum

Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and MicroModular Reactors (MMRs) have emerged as promising technologies to help meet this challenge. By providing reliable, low-carbon electricity and high-temperature heat, SMRs and MMRs can replace diesel and heavy fuel oil in mining operations, while supporting a range of industrial processes. Analyses show these technologies can reduce emissions, improve reliability, and lower costs in remote or off-grid mining operations, many of which are critical to securing the global supply of essential minerals.

To address these pressing challenges, we organized "Powering the Future: SMRs, Nuclear Fuel, and Decarbonizing the Mining Sector" on the sidelines of PDAC 2025, in partnership with the Nuclear Energy Agency of the OECD (NEA). The event brought together government leaders, industry executives, Indigenous representatives, international experts, and policymakers to develop a shared understanding of the opportunities and pathways forward. The dialogue focused on how nuclear innovation can decarbonize mining, secure energy supply chains, and position Canada as a global leader in clean energy solutions.

