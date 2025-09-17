Survey For Nuclear Energy Engagement And Advisory Panel

As Alberta considers the integration of nuclear energy into its power portfolio, the province has initiated a comprehensive public engagement strategy spearheaded by the Nuclear Energy Engagement and Advisory Panel. This panel is charged with collecting feedback from Albertans to inform the province's strategy for nuclear development.

While Alberta currently has no nuclear facilities, Canada has a long history with nuclear power, which supplies roughly 15% of the country's electricity. With significant uranium resources and technical expertise, Canada is well-positioned to expand its role in nuclear energy production and innovation.

Albertans are encouraged to participate by completing an online survey, which remains open until September 25, 2025. The survey is designed to identify which nuclear-related topics matter most to the public, what questions people have, and how the public prefers to receive information on the subject.

In parallel with public feedback, industry stakeholders are encouraged to submit Requests for Information by October 25, 2025, via email to nuclear.engagement@gov.ab.ca. These submissions will help the government assess the opportunities and challenges associated with nuclear energy in Alberta.

The province is also engaging with Indigenous communities to ensure their perspectives are considered in the process, with further in-person sessions planned through 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.