Episode 20: Online Streaming Act Updates And Future Plans (Podcast)

In this episode of the Entertainment and Media Law Signal podcast series, Bob Tarantino speaks with Margot Patterson about the Online Streaming Act and the progress made since the Act received Royal Assent in April 2023. This legislation, which amends the Broadcasting Act, extends Canadian regulations to include both audio and audiovisual streaming services that generate more than CA$10 million in annual revenue from Canadian operations operating within the country. As counsel in the Toronto office, Bob focuses his practice on the interface between the entertainment industry and intellectual property law. Margot is counsel in the Ottawa office in our Intellectual Property, Communications Law, Competition Law, and Media, Entertainment and Sports groups, with a practice focused on media, brands and intellectual property.
- This program is eligible for 15 substantive minutes with the Law Society of Ontario.
- This program is eligible for 15 substantive minutes with the Law Society of British Columbia.
