Law Firm Interviews: Essential Tips From Successful Articling Students

Navigating the student job recruitment process is often one of the most stressful parts of law school. Balancing readings, lectures, and maintaining your mental health becomes even more challenging when the recruitment process is thrown into the mix. With a seemingly endless array of insiders "tips and tricks" to uncover in time for those hectic interview days, the process can feel overwhelming.

To help ease the stress of the upcoming Toronto Articling and Summer Student recruits, we have compiled some tips to help you prepare.

1. Be Yourself

Easier said than done – we know! However, it can make or break the interview process. Every interview is a mutually beneficial experience. It is as much an opportunity for the firm to get to know YOU as it is for you to get to know the firm. You want to try to make sure you're starting your career at a firm that you're compatible with.

In addition to grades and extracurricular activities, many firms genuinely value their culture and what you can contribute as a teammate and a colleague. Showcase who you are as a person outside of being a law student, because you're more than just your resume. Be honest and genuine in your answers, and don't be afraid to crack a few jokes!

2. Research the Firm

To start your legal career on the right path, choose a firm that is compatible with your goals. For example, if you're solely focused on work in civil litigation, it might not be productive to interview with firms specializing in real estate law. To research effectively, consider looking up cases handled by individual lawyers, reading bios on the firm website, and making note of shared experiences between you and the interviewers like law schools and interests.

Research goes a long way in not only preparing for interviews, but also demonstrating your genuine interest in the firm.

3. Prepare Your Answers

Preparation is your greatest asset. Aim to find that "sweet spot" where you are confident in your responses without sounding overly rehearsed.

One approach to preparing is by finding a list of sample interview questions, either online or through your school's career center. Create a document and brainstorm potential answers to each type of question. Structure your responses to explain the situation, the task you had, the actions you took, and the result achieved. While your answers shouldn't be fully scripted, you should try to hit those key points. Practice different phrases and responses out loud to see what feels the most comfortable to you.

4. Set Up Mock Interviews

Mock interviews are a great way to practice. Some law schools may offer them, or you can ask your friends or family to help you. Provide your sample questions to the mock interviewer and have them ask you 10-15 questions. Use your notes for the first round and then try a few without your notes.

You want to make sure you are not reading from a script; use your bullet points to guide your answers. Don't be too hard on yourself during these practice interviews — try phrasing your answers in different ways until you feel comfortable thinking on your feet. Get feedback from your mock interviewer and incorporate it into your next practice run. Remember to also let your personality shine through as this is how you will differentiate yourself.

5. Ask Directed Questions

Most interviews will offer you a chance to ask your interviewers questions – it's important you take this opportunity.

Having firm specific questions is the best way to engage the interviewers directly. Interviewers can often tell if you are just asking filler questions or if you are listening and engaging with their responses. This portion of the interview is important because asking good questions will also help you make informed decisions about where you will fit best.

Avoid asking questions that can be answered by the firm's website - it can give the impression you are disinterested in the firm. Questions are a chance to demonstrate your research into the specific firm. Did one of your interviewers work on a case you learned about in law school? Do their practice areas align with your interests? Good questions demonstrate curiosity and enthusiasm, while bad questions waste the valuable time you have in each interview.

6. Apply Your Experiences

Every experience you have can be a compelling story. The challenge is presenting how your experience and skills transfer to legal work and a law firm setting. Relate your experience to the type of work that the firm does and showcase your compatibility and competence. For instance, at Lerners' Toronto office, students will engage in a broad range of litigation files. Strong interest and aptitude for advocacy, exceptional attention to detail, and excellent teamwork, communication and time management skills are qualities that the firm values. Keep in mind that advocacy on small matters is still advocacy!

7. Don't Be Afraid of a Lack of Law Firm Experience

Not all students have worked in a law firm before. That's okay - don't be discouraged! Many firms understand that you're just starting out and are looking for candidates who are eager to learn under their training. Showing interest in a particular area of law and explaining why you're interested can be a good place to start. Although it may feel like you need to know exactly what you want to do, it's okay to tell a firm you're looking to expand your knowledge in new areas. Firms appreciate honesty and a willingness to learn.

8. Attend Receptions (when possible)

Throughout the interview period, some firms will host a reception, lunch, or dinner. These events are opportunities for you to meet additional firm members and for them to meet you outside of a formal interview setting. This can be a chance to stand out and make a memorable impression. One tip that proved helpful was to wear a distinctive colour.

Try to speak to multiple people, perhaps by asking an articling or summer student to introduce you to colleagues working in your areas of interest. This way, you can make an impression on more than one person. Have engaging questions prepared in the back of your mind, similar to those you prepared for your interviews, but keep your conversations more relaxed than the interviews.

If you are invited to more than one event at the same time, prioritize the firms you are most interested in. Making an appearance is essential for demonstrating your enthusiasm. Stay at the event for an appropriate amount of time and ensure to say thank you and goodbye to the organizers and anyone you speak to.

9. Send Thank You Emails

Before you send out any thank you emails, check out the firm's website and make sure that these emails are acceptable. Personalized thank you emails are usually appreciated. Personalize your messages by mentioning a specific conversation you had with the interviewer. If you have many interviews on the same day, jot down what you spoke about after each interview. Aim to send these emails on the same day.

10. Be Confident in Yourself

Throughout the recruitment process you will hear what other people are doing to prepare. Resist the urge to compare yourself to others. You have chosen an approach that you think will work best for you, so be confident in that decision. There is no one right approach. If you have made it this far, you must be doing something right!

While all of these tips can help you succeed in this process, it is important to remember to be confident in yourself and your abilities. You have so much to offer a firm and this process, although challenging, is intended to help you showcase exactly that. Good luck!

