Stacy Bailey On Medical Malpractice And Proving Negligence (Video)

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Medical malpractice litigation demands time, precision, and a deep understanding of both law and medicine. In this video, Stacy Bailey, Associate Medical Malpractice Lawyer at Gluckstein Lawyers, shares why these cases require focused advocacy, careful preparation, and a strong commitment to guiding clients through an often difficult and deeply personal legal process.
Stacy explains how successful medical malpractice claims depend on carefully proving standard of care, causation, and damages through a strategic, detail-oriented approach. She also highlights the personal reality of litigation, and how demanding, invasive, and at times re-traumatizing the process can be for clients.
A core part of Stacy's approach is listening directly to the client's experience. Medical records matter, but they do not always tell the full story. By understanding what the client felt, experienced, and believed went wrong, Stacy works to build a clear and compelling narrative, especially in cases involving informed consent and conflicting accounts.
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