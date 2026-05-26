Ahluwalia v. Ahluwalia: The SCC Recognizes The Tort Of Intimate Partner Violence

The Supreme Court of Canada’s recent decision in Ahluwalia v. Ahluwalia, 2026 SCC 16, marks a significant shift in Canadian tort law, expanding the scope of liability for intentional misconduct.

By recognizing the new tort of intimate partner violence, the Court moved beyond traditional incident-based causes of action such as assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. In fact, the court acknowledged that abusive conduct by which one intimate partner coerces and controls the autonomy of the other can itself constitute a distinct and compensable wrong.

Background

The case involved a sixteen-year marriage characterized by physical, emotional, psychological, and financial abuse. The plaintiff wife alleged that her former spouse engaged in a prolonged pattern of coercive and controlling behaviour, including intimidation, humiliation, financial restriction, threats, isolation, and violence.

At trial, the Ontario Superior Court recognized a novel tort of family violence and awarded damages in addition to family law remedies. However, the Ontario Court of Appeal concluded that existing torts were sufficient to address the misconduct, rendering recognition of a new tort unnecessary.

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court of Canada held that existing tort law did not adequately capture the distinct harm caused by coercive control in intimate relationships. While the majority declined to endorse the broader tort of family violence, it formally recognized a narrower but significant new tort: intimate partner violence. In doing so, the Court emphasized that coercive control can produce a cumulative erosion of autonomy, dignity, and equality that is not fully captured by traditional incident-based torts.

The New Tort

The newly recognized tort of intimate partner violence is centred on coercive control within intimate relationships. To establish liability, a plaintiff must prove that:

the abusive conduct arose in an intimate partnership or its aftermath; the defendant intentionally engaged in the conduct; and the conduct, assessed objectively, constituted coercive control.

For guidance, the Court identified the following conduct as capable of constituting coercive control: physical and sexual violence; emotional and psychological abuse; harassment, humiliation, and denigration; financial control, stalking, and surveillance; behaviour that isolates a partner from others; litigation abuse; and threatening conduct, including threats to harm or remove children, or to commit suicide.

Importantly, the Court held that proof of the wrongful conduct itself is sufficient to establish the harm associated with coercion. A plaintiff is therefore not required to establish separate consequential harm in order to succeed. This marks a notable departure from existing intentional tort frameworks, where plaintiffs have historically faced evidentiary hurdles in proving compensable psychological injury.

Concurring and Dissenting Opinions

Justice Karakatsanis, in a concurring opinion, agreed that a new tort of intimate partner violence should be recognized; however, she disagreed with limiting the third element to cases of coercive control alone. In her view, the tort must encompass any act or threat of violence in an intimate partner relationship causing physical or psychological harm, thereby allowing victims to advance all instances of intimate partner violence under one single tort.

Writing for the dissent, Justice Jamal rejected the need to recognize a new tort all together, reasoning that courts have already relied on existing torts to address the varied and serious harms arising from intimate partner violence, including through increasingly significant damages awards.

The dissent also raised broader concerns for litigants and trial courts. In particular, it questioned whether the new tort provides sufficiently clear guidance regarding what conduct constitutes coercive control, how damages should be assessed, and how the new framework differs in practice from existing tort remedies. In the dissent’s view, these unresolved issues suggest a doctrinal shift that extends beyond the incremental development of the common law.

Key Takeaway

Ahluwalia represents a significant development in Canadian tort law, reflecting the Supreme Court’s willingness to adapt the common law where existing legal frameworks fail to adequately capture evolving forms of harm.

By recognizing coercive control as a distinct actionable wrong, the decision expands the scope of liability for intentional misconduct and provides a more tailored remedy for victims of intimate partner violence.

However, this remains a developing area of the law. As lower courts begin applying the new framework, important questions remain regarding the boundaries of coercive control, the assessment of damages, and related procedural issues, including the application of limitation periods.