Understanding Institutional Responsibility In Sexual Assault Cases In Canada

If you were harmed by someone in a position of trust, such as a teacher, coach, religious leader, or caregiver, you may be wondering whether the organization behind that person can also be held responsible.

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If you were harmed by someone in a position of trust, such as a teacher, coach, religious leader, or caregiver, you may be wondering whether the organization behind that person can also be held responsible. In Canadian law, the answer is often yes. This is because of a legal concept called vicarious liability.

What Is Vicarious Liability?

Vicarious liability means that an institution, like a school, church, or youth organization, can be held legally responsible for the actions of someone acting within its environment, even if the institution itself did not directly commit the wrongdoing. This principle recognizes an important reality: abuse often happens in situations where organizations create or control the conditions that allow it to occur.

Key Canadian Case: Bazley v. Curry (1999)

The leading case in Canada is Bazley v. Curry (1999). In that case, a childcare worker sexually abused children. Even though the employer had not been careless in hiring or supervising him, the Supreme Court of Canada still held the organization responsible. The Court emphasized that the employer had placed the worker in a position of power and trust, which created the opportunity for abuse.

The “Sufficient Connection” Test

Courts now use what’s called the “sufficient connection” test. In simple terms, they ask: did the organization put the person in a role that made the abuse more likely to happen? If the answer is yes, the organization may be legally responsible.

Some of the things courts look at include:

Whether the abuser had authority or control over you

Whether the role involved trust or dependency

Whether the organization gave the person access or opportunity

Whether you were in a vulnerable position, such as being a child or in care

This is why institutions are often held responsible in cases involving schools, sports programs, foster care, or religious settings.

When Institutions Are Not Liable

However, there are also cases where courts have found that an institution is not vicariously liable. For example, in Jacobi v. Griffiths (1999), the Supreme Court of Canada declined to hold a youth organization responsible because the connection between the employee’s duties and the abuse was too weak. The employee’s role did not significantly create or enhance the risk of the harm. These cases show that courts carefully examine whether the institution truly created or increased the risk of abuse before imposing liability.

Vicarious Liability vs. Negligence Claims

It’s also important to know that you don’t have to prove the organization did something wrong to rely on vicarious liability. That said, many survivors also bring claims for negligence, for example, if the organization failed to properly screen, supervise, or respond to warning signs.

Insurance Considerations in Sexual Assault Claims

Another practical issue in these cases is how compensation is paid. Many institutions have insurance policies that may cover claims of abuse. In some cases, older or “historical” insurance policies, sometimes going back decades, can be accessed to fund settlements or court awards. However, insurance companies sometimes dispute coverage, especially in cases involving intentional harm, which can add another layer to the legal process. Despite this, identifying insurance is often a key step in ensuring that survivors receive meaningful compensation.

The Importance of Compassionate Legal Representation

Choosing the right legal representation is also an important part of this process. Survivors often benefit from working with a lawyer who will take the time to listen, approach the situation with compassion, and understand the sensitivity of what you have experienced. A good lawyer will guide you through each step of the legal process, explain your options clearly, and advocate for your rights. Just as importantly, they should create a space where you feel respected, supported, and heard while pursuing accountability.

It’s important to say clearly: none of this is about shifting focus away from the person who caused harm. Rather, it’s about recognizing that institutions have responsibilities when they place people in positions of power. When they fail to protect those in their care, the law may hold them accountable. At its core, vicarious liability is about fairness. It acknowledges that when organizations create environments of trust and authority, they must also bear responsibility when that trust is broken.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.