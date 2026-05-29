Steve Rastin: How Class Actions And Mass Torts Drive Systemic Change (Video)

Class action litigation serves a purpose beyond resolving individual claims—it can drive systemic change and corporate accountability. Senior Counsel Steve Rastin explores why these cases require time, patience, and precision, from securing impartial experts to navigating complex certification requirements, all while maintaining a commitment to fairness for every plaintiff.

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Class action and mass tort litigation can do more than resolve individual claims. In this video, Steve Rastin, Senior Counsel at Gluckstein Lawyers, explains how class actions help drive systemic change, influence corporate behavior, and create accountability on a broader scale.

Steve also explains why class action lawsuits take time and why that matters. From finding impartial experts in Ontario, across Canada, and internationally, to working through limited judicial resources and complex certification requirements, these cases demand patience, precision, and a deep commitment to fairness for every plaintiff involved.

At Gluckstein Lawyers, class action work is guided by client focus, fairness, and long-term care. For Steve and the team, the relationship does not end at settlement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.