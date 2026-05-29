Jan Marin On Birth Injury Support For Parents: You Did Nothing Wrong (Video)

Discover compassionate legal support for birth injury cases with Jan Marin, Senior Associate and birth injury lawyer at Gluckstein Lawyers. In this video, Jan explains the emotional complexities of medical malpractice claims, helping parents find clarity and relief when facing a child's severe injury.

We know that learning a birth injury was avoidable brings a heavy emotional toll. Jan works closely with families to lift the burden of guilt, ensuring you know you did nothing wrong. Whether we determine a medical event was unpreventable or caused by medical negligence, our team approaches every conversation with deep sensitivity and respect for your family's trauma.

Beyond securing vital financial compensation to fund lifelong care, Gluckstein Lawyers is here to support you long after your lawsuit resolves. Transitioning to life post-settlement is a massive change. To help you manage this transition, we provide a comprehensive post-settlement guide to help you manage new finances. We also share trusted referrals for specialized home care nursing and necessary home modifications. We even connect you with a supportive network of past clients who understand exactly what you are experiencing.