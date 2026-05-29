Ivanna Iwasykiw On Reclaiming Your Voice Through A Sexual Abuse Claim (Video)

Since 1962, we have helped clients move forward with dignity, respect and trusted experience. Celebrated as pioneers in our field; Gluckstein Lawyers is an award-winning industry leader in brain and spinal cord injuries, serious orthopedic injuries, birth injuries, and medical malpractice cases.

Article Insights

Gluckstein Lawyers are most popular: with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Banking & Credit and Insurance industries

When you are ready to reclaim your power and voice, you do not have to navigate the justice system alone. In this video, Ivanna Iwasykiw, an Associate and Sexual Abuse Lawyer at Jellinek Ellis Gluckstein Lawyers, explains your legal rights and how our dedicated team supports survivors every step of the way.

Many survivors believe they must file a police report or secure a criminal conviction before starting a civil lawsuit. In reality, you have the right to choose the path that feels best for you. Furthermore, in Ontario, there is no limitation period for sexual abuse claims. You can come forward to seek justice whenever you feel ready, even decades after the trauma occurred.

Holding organizations accountable can be complex. Ivanna breaks down the realities of institutional negligence, explaining what it takes to prove that a facility knew or should have known about the abuse. To guide you through these difficult legal challenges, Jellinek Ellis Gluckstein Lawyers uses a comprehensive, team-based approach. When you work with us, you gain access to dedicated clerks, social workers, and intake coordinators who ensure you receive the resources and compassionate care you need.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.