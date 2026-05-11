Lied On Resume But Sued For Wrongful Dismissal Anyway (Podcast)

Two experienced Canadian lawyers explore the intersection of law and politics through analysis of contentious public cases. Each episode examines how courtrooms become political arenas and why courts make the decisions they do in shaping society's fundamental framework.

Gardiner Roberts LLP is a full-service law firm representing a bespoke client base, including major banks, municipalities, government entities, entrepreneurs, tech and growth companies, real estate developers, lenders, investors, innovative and community leading businesses and organizations.

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One fake MBA. One real lawsuit. One unforgettable lesson.

In this episode Gavin and Stephen dig into the Alberta employment case Tutor v. Accurate Screen Limited, where a senior business-development employee allegedly misrepresented his academic credentials, was fired for cause, found another job within months, and still sued for wrongful dismissal.

They unpack why honesty is central to the employment relationship, how courts analyze just-cause terminations, why résumé fraud can destroy trust from the start, and why suing after being caught may be the boldest move of all. Along the way, they connect the case to broader employment-law principles, the difficulty of proving cause, the power imbalance courts recognize between employers and employees, and the growing challenge of fake credentials in an AI-driven world.



Listen For:

00:00 What happens when someone with a fake MBA sues for wrongful dismissal?

2:42 Why did this Alberta résumé-fraud case become so surprising?

7:16 Can lying about academic credentials justify termination for cause?

13:16 How do burdens of proof work in employment-law dismissal cases?

23:24 Does an employer have a duty to verify a candidate’s résumé?

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