Can You Sue For Sharing Intimate Images In Canada? BC Privacy Law, Damages & Legal Remedies Explained

In January 2024, British Columbia’s Intimate Images Protection Act (the “IIPA”) came into force, along with the Intimate Images Protection Regulation (the “IIPR”) to address the unauthorized distribution or threat of distribution of intimate images.

If your intimate images are distributed without your consent, the consequences can be devastating. Not only can this conduct impact your reputation in your community, but it can also impact your employment, your relationships, and your health.

Distributing an intimate image without consent is a criminal offence under the Criminal Code. The IIPA and IIPR provide a civil remedy to those who have been affected by the dissemination of intimate images. The IIPA provides a cause of action for civil damages and an expedited process to have their intimate images deleted, taken down, or de-indexed.

Intimate images are broadly defined in the IIPA to include any image, video recording, or live transmission depicting an individual who is nude or nearly nude, engaging in a sexual act, or exposing private areas.

Oftentimes, these images are initially consensually shared between intimate partners, but then later disseminated without the subject’s consent or knowledge. This can often occur during the breakdown of a relationship, often referred to as “revenge porn.” This can also occur when the subject is unaware they are being recorded, photographed, or filmed, by either people known to them, or by strangers.

The IIPA allows individuals to apply for two types of relief: (i) a protection order, which would delete, remove or de-index the image(s), and/or (ii) damages.

The IIPA allows the individual to bring their claim in either the Civil Resolutions Tribunal (the “CRT”), BC Provincial Court, or BC Supreme Court. The selection of venue will ultimately depend on the range of damages you are seeking, as there are limits within the CRT and Provincial Court.

As this legislation is relatively new, there are very few reported court decisions which would provide a range of damages. There have been a number of claims brought in the CRT, where the maximum amount of damages was originally capped at $5,000. Recently, in late March 2026, the BC government amended the IIPA that will allow a victim to seek up to $75,000 in damages at the CRT.

While every case will be different BC Courts will award damages under the following heads:

General Damages (Emotional Harm)

Compensation for:

Aggravated and Punitive Damages

In more serious cases—such as repeated sharing or malicious intent—courts may award additional damages to punish and deter the conduct. These damages may not be available if the perpetrator is criminally convicted and sentenced.

Financial Losses

You may also recover:

Therapy or counselling costs

Lost income (past and future) or employment opportunities

Costs of removing images online

What Should You Do If This Happens?

If someone has shared your intimate images without consent:

Act quickly to preserve evidence (screenshots, URLs, messages)

to preserve evidence (screenshots, URLs, messages) Avoid confrontation , which can escalate the situation

, which can escalate the situation Seek legal advice early to protect your rights

Early action can significantly improve your ability to stop the spread of these images, and recover damages.

The law in British Columbia is clear: sharing intimate images without consent is a serious legal violation. Victims are not without recourse—they can seek compensation, protect their privacy, and stop ongoing harm.