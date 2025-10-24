Webinar: The End Of The Billable Hour? Building Cost Certainty With Procido's Fixed Annual Fee Model

At Procido LLP, we know change is the only constant. Because of this, we continually innovate to provide forward-looking and unique solutions to complex challenges. We aim to maintain equality within our firm and seek out clients who share this core value. We believe diversity of experience provides us with a broader perspective to see further into the future for our clients. We never cease pursuing opportunities to gain more knowledge and new expertise to assist our clients in staying ahead of their competitors.

This webinar introduces Procido LLP's Fixed Annual Fee (PFAF) pricing model, a strategic alternative to hourly billing that prioritizes cost certainty. Designed for businesses with ongoing legal needs or large-scale projects, the PFAF model offers a subscription-style structure where clients pay a fixed monthly fee for a clearly defined scope of legal services over a set period.

This approach provides greater predictability and control over legal budgets, making it especially appealing to organizations seeking transparency and financial stability in their legal engagements.

This webinar is ideal for in-house counsel, finance professionals, legal operations teams, and business owners who frequently engage legal services. Attendees will learn how the PFAF model works, who benefits most and how fees are structured. By the end of the webinar, participants will be equipped to assess whether subscription-based legal pricing aligns with their organization's needs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.