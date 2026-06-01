Equity And Commercial Leases: Can Equity Cure A Technical Default?

In the Ontario Superior Court decision 8750297 Canada Inc. v. Ambassador Realty Inc., 2025 ONSC 5479, Justice Doyle granted relief from forfeiture to a commercial tenant who missed his written renewal deadline...

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In the Ontario Superior Court decision 8750297 Canada Inc. v. Ambassador Realty Inc., 2025 ONSC 5479, Justice Doyle granted relief from forfeiture to a commercial tenant who missed his written renewal deadline, exercising equitable jurisdiction under the Commercial Tenancies Act and the Courts of Justice Act. The case offers critical guidance on how courts balance contractual strictness against equitable fairness in commercial tenancy disputes.

Key Facts

The tenant, a pizza restaurant operator, held a commercial lease expiring August 31, 2025, with an option to renew upon eight months’ written notice — a deadline of December 31, 2024.

He invested approximately $100,000 in renovations and verbally communicated his renewal intent to the landlord’s property manager, who told him it was “too early” to renew.

Medical records confirmed the tenant suffered from clinically diagnosed insomnia during the notice period, impairing his daily functioning.

The landlord never sent a renewal reminder, despite having done so at least twice previously for the same premises.

Upon missing the deadline, the tenant responded on the same day the landlord notified him, asserting his wish to renew.

The landlord falsely claimed in a February 5, 2025 email that the premises had already been leased to a third party (Aladdin Bakery); the replacement lease was not actually signed until March 7, 2025 — after the tenant had asserted his renewal right.

Main Findings

The court found that the tenant’s failure was inadvertent, not deliberate, and that he had made diligent, good-faith efforts to communicate his renewal intent. His medical condition, combined with a reasonable — though ultimately mistaken — expectation that the landlord would send a reminder as it had done previously, explained his non-compliance. The court distinguished this case from 2324702 Ontario Inc. v. 1305 Dundas W Inc. (2020 ONCA 353), where relief was denied because the tenant was sophisticated and had been “hedging its bets.” Here, the tenant acted promptly, maintained a clean rent record, and came to court with clean hands. The landlord’s misrepresentation about the competing lease was found contrary to the duty of good-faith contractual performance under Bhasin v. Hrynew.

Key Takeaways

For tenants: Diarize renewal deadlines with advance reminders and never rely on the landlord to prompt compliance. Confirm renewal intent in writing early and document all capital investment in the premises. Act immediately upon discovering any missed deadline — delay will defeat an equitable claim.

For landlords: A historical pattern of sending renewal reminders creates a reasonable expectation tenants may rely on equitably. Do not misrepresent the existence of a competing lease; courts will scrutinize the timing of third-party arrangements closely. Engage transparently when a tenant belatedly asserts a renewal right.

For both parties: Courts will examine the conduct of both sides. Equitable relief from forfeiture is narrow but remains available where the tenant’s default is inadvertent, good faith is evident, and the landlord’s conduct is less than forthright.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.