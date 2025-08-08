Evictions In Toronto (2025): What Landlords And Tenants Should Know

Most people don't expect to be evicted. You pay your rent, follow the rules—and then one day, a notice lands in your mailbox telling you it's time to go. In Toronto, where moving is expensive and rentals are scarce, that kind of disruption isn't just inconvenient. It's personal, and it can be deeply destabilizing.

But here's the thing: not every eviction is legal. Not every notice carries legal weight. In Ontario, landlords have to follow specific rules—valid reasons, proper forms, strict timelines. And if those requirements aren't met, the eviction can fall apart in front of the Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB).

Whether you're a tenant trying to understand your rights or a landlord unsure about your obligations, it's important to understand how the process actually works. Because once you peel away the paperwork, what's really at stake is housing security—and your ability to protect it.

This blog breaks down the main legal grounds for eviction, the forms and notice periods that apply, and what tenants can do when something doesn't feel right. We'll also take a closer look at hot-button issues like renovictions, bad-faith evictions, and what's changed recently in Toronto law.

When Can a Landlord Legally Evict a Tenant?

The Residential Tenancies Act doesn't allow landlords to evict tenants at will. You can't serve notice just because you want to raise the rent or re-list the unit. There are only a handful of approved legal grounds, and each one comes with strict requirements.

Common Legal Grounds for Eviction:

Non-payment of rent: The most common reason. Landlords must serve Form N4, giving tenants 14 days to pay up before taking further steps. Repeated late payments: Chronic lateness—even if rent is eventually paid—can be grounds for eviction. Illegal activity or damage: If there's serious misconduct or property damage, landlords can issue Form N5. Landlord or family use: A landlord who intends to move in (or move in a close relative) can serve Form N12 with 60 days' notice. Major renovations: For significant structural renovations that require the unit to be empty, Form N13 must be served with at least 120 days' notice.

Even one error on these forms—or delivering them improperly—can invalidate the entire process. That's why consulting a landlord and tenant lawyer before proceeding is critical. At Unified LLP, we regularly advise housing providers, small landlords, and property managers on how to navigate the Residential Tenancies Act effectively. We help ensure that your notices are valid, your documentation is strong, and your position at the LTB is sound—reducing delays and protecting your investment.

Renovictions in Toronto: A Legal Crackdown

Renovictions—where landlords use renovation plans as a reason to force out tenants—have drawn growing scrutiny in recent years. Some landlords serve an N13 notice claiming major upgrades, but after the tenant leaves, they re-list the unit at a higher rent without doing meaningful work.

Toronto has responded. As of July 2025, landlords must apply for a Renovation or Demolition Licence report before issuing eviction notices for renovations. The new rules also require a tenant compensation plan and a right of first refusal for tenants to return post-renovation.

If your landlord has served you a notice for renovations, and you suspect it's a pretext, speak with a landlord tenant dispute lawyer right away. There are now stronger protections—and a clearer path to challenge questionable notices.

Bad-Faith Evictions: What Happens When Landlords Lie

Not every N12 or N13 notice is honest. Some landlords serve these notices claiming they'll move in—or renovate—then re-rent the unit at a higher price.

That's a bad-faith eviction, and it's illegal.

Tenants who suspect they've been wrongly removed can file a T5 application with the LTB. If the Board agrees, tenants may be awarded:

Up to 12 months' rent

Moving and storage costs

Additional compensation, depending on the case

To build your claim, keep records: photos, emails, lease listings, and anything else that shows what really happened after you left. A Toronto landlord lawyer can help you prepare and argue your case effectively.

Legal Trends from 2025: Tenants Fighting Back—And What That Means for Landlords

Tenant advocacy groups and legal clinics in Toronto have noted a sharp increase in bad-faith eviction claims in 2025. According to Tribunals Ontario, more renters are asserting their rights—and winning.

One widely reported 2025 case involved a tenant forced out under Form N12. Within weeks, the landlord advertised the same unit online for 35% more rent. The tenant filed a T5 application and was awarded 12 months' rent and full moving costs. It's now being cited by other tenants fighting similar evictions.

For landlords, this shifting legal landscape underscores the importance of getting it right the first time. Misusing an N12 or N13—even unintentionally—can result in costly penalties, reputational damage, and lengthy litigation. The burden of proof lies with the landlord, and the LTB is increasingly demanding clear documentation and good-faith intent.

That's why more housing providers are turning to a landlord and tenant lawyer in Torontofor early guidance. Whether you're issuing a notice for personal use or planning a renovation, Unified LLP can help ensure your process is compliant, transparent, and backed by proper evidence.

What to Do If You Receive an Eviction Notice

Getting served notice can feel intimidating, but it doesn't automatically mean you have to leave. Tenants have legal options—and timelines to respond.

Here's what to do:

Read the notice carefully : Make sure the form is correct and the reason is valid.

: Make sure the form is correct and the reason is valid. Check the timelines : Notices must meet minimum legal timeframes.

: Notices must meet minimum legal timeframes. Document everything : Take notes and screenshots. Save emails.

: Take notes and screenshots. Save emails. Talk to a legal professional early : Don't wait for a hearing.

: Don't wait for a hearing. Respond formally if needed: You may be able to file a T2 or T5 application.

When in doubt, speak with a landlord and tenant lawyer in Toronto who understands the ins and outs of Ontario eviction law.

Final Thoughts: Navigating Evictions in a Tight Market

Evictions aren't always cut and dry. If you're a tenant, getting a notice doesn't automatically mean you're out. It's worth taking a beat, looking closely at the paperwork, and making sure your rights are being respected. Often, there's more time—and more options—than it first seems.

Landlords, on the other hand, face their own set of challenges. Between shifting bylaws and stricter LTB scrutiny, even a well-intentioned notice can backfire if it isn't handled properly. One missing form or poorly timed delivery can derail an otherwise valid eviction.

If you're feeling stuck—whether you're a landlord trying to navigate a tricky notice or a tenant who doesn't think the eviction is fair—it helps to get a real opinion from a landlord and tenant lawyer in Toronto. Legal jargon and LTB procedures can get overwhelming fast, and guessing your way through it often does more harm than good.

At Unified LLP, we've worked with landlords and tenants across the province. If something feels off—or if you're just not sure what your next move should be—we're here to talk it through with you. Sometimes, just having a conversation can make a world of difference.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.