Building A Greener Future

Anthony Arquin discusses real estate and sustainability

In their latest article for Commercial Real Estate Magazine, Davies partner Anthony Arquin and architect Louise Mazauric (MRAIC) discuss the sustainable materials and design necessary to build a greener future. They present innovations and concrete initiatives to help real estate professionals lower the carbon footprint of their projects. They also warn against greenwashing, reminding readers that Canadian legislation now requires rigorous evidence for any environmental claims, under threat of increased penalties.

Read the full article on Commercial Real Estate magazine's website.

