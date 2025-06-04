Downtown Toronto Hospital Flightpath MZO Remains In Force

Ontario has extended the revocation date of the downtown Toronto flight path Minister's Zoning Order. This MZO reduces potential heights in the downtown to protect helicopter travel paths for hospitals. See our prior Cassels Comment on this MZO here.

On May 29, 2025 the province filed Ontario Regulation 80/25 amending Regulation 10/24 Zoning Order – Protection of Public Health and Safety – Toronto Hospital Heliports. The MZO as originally filed includes a revocation provision that would have come into effect on May 30,2025; the amending regulation changes this date to May 29, 2026.

A review of requests to amend the MZO's mapping and path is being conducted separately by the Minister of Municipal Affairs.

