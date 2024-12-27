Top 10 Tips For Writing Faster In 2025

One of my favorite traditions this time of year is reviewing the annual top 10 lists. These lists are fun to read but also inspiring, filling me with the hope that I will somehow manage to watch all the top movies, read the best books, and binge the must-see TV series from 2024.

In 2024, I set an ambitious goal to become faster at writing investigation reports and blogs. Throughout the year, I gathered various tips to help me achieve this goal. While I am still a work in progress, I have made significant strides. My tips might not work for everyone, and I am still getting into the habit of using them myself. However, I thought it would be fun to share them as my final blog post of 2024. Here they are!

Create an Outline. Before I start writing, I take time to create an outline. It doesn't need to be overly detailed—just a framework of my main ideas. For example, if I am writing a blog post, I note the key points that I want to make in each section. The outline guides my writing and reduces the amount of time I spend figuring out what to write next. Use the Pomodoro Technique.1 The Pomodoro Technique is a time management method designed to improve productivity by breaking work into intervals, traditionally 25 minutes in length, separated by short breaks. Here's a quick overview: Choose a Task : Select a task to work on.

: Select a task to work on. Set a Timer : Set a timer for 25-30 minutes (one "Pomodoro").

: Set a timer for 25-30 minutes (one "Pomodoro"). Work on the Task : Focus on the task until the timer rings.

: Focus on the task until the timer rings. Take a Short Break : Take a 5-minute break to rest.

: Take a 5-minute break to rest. Repeat: After four Pomodoros, take a longer break (15-30 minutes). This technique helps me maintain focus and prevent burnout by ensuring regular breaks. Separate Tasks. Creating an outline, writing, and editing a report or a blog are all important parts of the writing process, but they are different tasks. Trying to do them all at once slows me down because multitasking is inefficient.2 Instead, I focus on one task at a time. Eliminate Distractions. Distractions can be one of the biggest barriers to writing quickly. Whether it's the temptation to respond to emails or Teams messages, distractions pull me out of the writing zone and waste time. To write faster, I create a distraction-free environment and avoid checking emails or messages until the end of a Pomodoro. Write a Bad First Draft ... on Purpose. My writing coach suggested that I intentionally write a bad first draft of an investigation report, and I've come to appreciate this advice. My worst writing trap is the urge to constantly edit as I go. While editing is crucial, trying to perfect each sentence as I write slows me down. Instead, I focus on getting my ideas down first and remind myself that I will edit later. Use Voice-to-Text Software. I think faster than I type, so I often use dictation software to speed up my writing process. This can also help with writer's block because it allows me to explain out loud what I am trying to say, and I can edit it afterward. Using voice-to-text software can also be a great antidote to perfectionism, as I am less likely to obsess over mistakes or poorly worded sentences. Start with What Is Easy. If I am not sure where to begin or I am feeling a little tired or distracted, I start with what I find easy. For example, the process section of an investigation report or the evidence summaries. I use the first couple of Pomodoros to accomplish easier tasks, prime the pump, and get a sense of accomplishment. Use Placeholders. As I am writing an investigation report, I inevitably get stuck on a word or how to phrase an idea. Instead of stopping, I use placeholders. I highlight a section of the report, or I leave a comment for myself and move on. This keeps my momentum going, and I can come back to fill in the gaps later. Be Kind to Yourself. Writing is challenging and writing investigation reports can be especially challenging. As investigators, we must meet our client's requirements for a quality report that is legally defensible and delivered as expeditiously as possible, sometimes with tight deadlines. This balancing act can sometimes seem overwhelming, but a little self-compassion goes a long way. When I find report writing hard, I remind myself that it is okay to struggle and that every investigator faces similar challenges. Being kind to myself helps me stay motivated and reduces stress.3 Practice Consistently. Writing is a skill, and like any skill, it takes practice. The more reports and blogs I write, the more natural and faster the process becomes. Over time, I have started to develop a writing rhythm, making it easier to get words on the page without as much mental effort.

Conclusion

With lots of practice and a solid writing process, writing more efficiently does not mean sacrificing the quality of your investigation reports and blogs. By incorporating these tips, you can boost your writing speed while still producing thorough reports and strong, thoughtful blog content. Writing is a process, and by developing habits that streamline your workflow, you will find yourself writing more efficiently and with greater ease. Happy writing and Happy New Year!

Footnotes

1. Bryan Collins, "The Pomodoro Technique Explained" (December 10, 2021), online (Forbes): <https://www.forbes.com/sites/bryancollinseurope/2020/03/03/the-pomodoro-technique/?sh=29957ddd3985>

2. Scott Mautz, "Multitasking" (May 11, 2017), online (Inc.): <https://www.inc.com/scott-mautz/psychology-and-neuroscience-blow-up-the-myth-of-effective-multitasking.html>

3. For some great tips on self-care, see my colleague Tola Olupona's blog on managing fatigue as workplace investigators.

