Safeguard Inquiry: Canned/Frozen Veggies

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On March 16, 2026, the Canadian International Trade Tribunal ("CITT") issued a Notice of Commencement of Safeguard Inquiry under the Canadian International Trade Tribunal Act in respect of imports of certain canned and frozen vegetables ("Subject Goods"). The matter was referred to the CITT by the Government of Canada through an Order in Council on March 13, 2026, which was prompted by a formal request from the Canadian Association of Vegetable Growers and Processors.

The Subject Goods

The goods under investigation are more specifically described as:

Frozen and canned corn, peas, green beans, wax beans, mixes of peas and carrots, mixed vegetables, white, black, red or pinto beans and chickpeas, whether packaged for retail, foodservice, industrial or other use, whether cleaned, individually quick frozen or block frozen, prepared, blanched, cooked or preserved, whether in metal cans, whether whole, cut, sliced, diced or otherwise mechanically prepared, whether seasoned with salt or containing added sugars or preservatives or other common canning, freezing or other packaging, whether from organic or conventional vegetables or whether sold in consumer, foodservice or industrial or bulk formats.

The following goods are excluded: 1) fresh or dried vegetables; 2) ready-to-eat meals or entrees where vegetables are combined with grains, meats, pastas or sauces such that vegetables are not the primary component; and 3) vegetable goods substantially altered into purees, powders, juices, spreads, dips or pastes.

What is a Safeguard Inquiry?

A Safeguard Inquiry tasks the CITT with determining if increased imports of goods into Canada are causing or are threatening to cause serious injury to domestic producers of like or directly competitive goods. A Safeguard Inquiry can be global (considering the impact of goods imported from all countries) or bilateral (considering the impact of goods imported from a country Canada has a bilateral trade agreement with).

In contrast to an Anti-Dumping Injury Inquiry under the Special Import Measures Act, it is not necessary for imports to have been dumped or subsidized for the Government to direct the CITT to undertake a Safeguard Inquiry. Moreover, the remedies are different in a Safeguard Inquiry, as the CITT can recommend the imposition of a surtax under the Customs Tariff or import restrictions (such as an import quota or tariff-rate quota) under the Export and Import Permits Act.

Why Do I Care & What is the Timeline for Next Steps?

If the CITT ultimately concludes that increased imports of the Subject Goods are the principal cause of serious injury, or a threat thereof, to domestic producers, then importers of the Subject Goods could see their costs rise substantially or their ability to import the Subject Goods significantly curtailed. The Safeguard Inquiry offers Canadian importers and foreign producers the opportunity to participate in the investigation and make submissions before the CITT.

Under the Inquiry Review Schedule, interested parties must submit their Notices of Participation by April 2, 2026, and their questionnaire replies by April 10, 2025. Following that, a case management conference is scheduled to take place on April 13, 2026, with the public hearing set for June 15, 2025.

How Do I Get Involved?

Specialized legal advice is generally required. Given the strict timelines, and amount of work involved in responding to CITT questionnaires, any parties potentially impacted should contact their lawyers immediately to discuss next steps.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.