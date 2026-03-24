CBSA Investigation Unarmoured Building Cables

On March 16, 2026, the Canada Border Services Agency ("CBSA") issued a Notice of Initiation of Investigation under the Special Import Measures Act ("SIMA") in respect of the alleged dumping of unarmoured building cables from China. This investigation was prompted by a complaint filed by a manufacturer in Quebec.

The goods under investigation are more specifically described as:

An assembly of two or three insulated copper or aluminum electrical conductors, plus a metallic conductor intended for use as a bonding wire, and jacketed with a thermoplastic or thermoset, with or without connectors, provided that: each insulated conductor has a voltage rating between 80 volts and 300 volts and a size not less than American Wire Gauge ("AWG") 14 and not greater than AWG 2; the primary purpose of the electric cable is distribution of electric current; and the cable is certified to meet applicable Canadian standards by a recognized certifying body.

The following are excluded from Subject Goods:

Wire and cable in lengths less than 2 metres; Extension cords with permanently attached connections; Wiring harnesses; and Wire and cable for use as an input in the manufacturing of mechanical or electrical products.

Further details on the Subject Goods and exclusions can be found in the notice itself.

Parallel CITT Investigation

On March 17, 2026, the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (the "CITT") issued a notice initiating a preliminary injury inquiry in respect of the same Subject Goods, a parallel process to determine whether the alleged dumping and subsidizing has caused or is threatening to cause injury to the Canadian industry.

Why Do I Care?

If the CBSA and CITT ultimately conclude that dumping of the Subject Goods has caused injury or is threatening to cause injury to the Canadian industry, Anti-Dumping Duties ("ADDs") will be imposed, effectively increasing the costs of the Subject Goods.

Anti-dumping investigations offer Canadian importers and foreign exporters and producers the opportunity to participate in the CBSA investigation and obtain their own specific Normal Values, which are preferable to the ADDs payable on imports from producers who do not have Normal Values.

It may also be possible to request a product exclusion from the CITT on the basis that certain goods are unique and the Canadian industry is incapable of manufacturing a substitutable product.

What is the Timeline for Next Steps?

Under SIMA the matter will proceed along two parallel tracks:

The CBSA will send out Requests for Information: Importers must respond by April 7 rd , and exporters by April 22 th ; and

, and exporters by April 22 ; and The CITT requires any interested participants and their counsel to file Forms with the CITT by March 30th, and any opposing submissions must be filed by noon on April 14rd.

The CITT's preliminary determination is expected by May 15, 2026, and CBSA's preliminary determination is expected by June 15, 2026, each followed by a Statement of Reasons 15 days later.

How do I get involved?

Specialized legal advice is generally required. Given the strict timelines, and amount of work involved in responding to CBSA and CITT questionnaires, any parties potentially impacted should contact their lawyers immediately to discuss next steps – regardless of whether you have received a questionnaire!

For help with a Dumping Investigation or Injury Inquiry, click here.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.