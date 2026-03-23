Citt Finding: Cast Iron Soil Pipe

On February 6, 2026, the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (the "CITT") announced its Finding in Inquiry NQ-2025-006 (the "Finding") reporting that the dumping and subsidizing of cast iron soil pipe...

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On February 6, 2026, the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (the "CITT") announced its Finding in Inquiry NQ-2025-006 (the "Finding") reporting that the dumping and subsidizing of cast iron soil pipe having a nominal outside diameter from 1.5 inches to 18 inches, originating in or exported from China (the "Subject Goods") had caused injury to the domestic industry.

New Anti-Dumping Duties ("ADDs") and Countervailing Duties ("CVDs") now apply to cast iron soil pipe imported into Canada and released after February 6, 2026.

Background

The investigation in respect of the alleged dumping of the Subject Goods was initiated on July 11, 2025 by the Canada Border Services Agency ("CBSA") in response to a complaint filed and supported by a Canadian producer of like goods – Canada Pipe Company ULC, d/b/a Bibby-Ste-Croix ("Bibby"). (See our previous blog post for more information, including a description of the Subject Goods.)

On September 9, 2025 and October 9, 2025, the CITT and CBSA issued their preliminary determinations reporting that there was evidence of a reasonable indication that dumping and subsidizing of Subject Goods had caused or was threatening to cause injury to the Canadian industry, and that dumping and subsidizing had occurred. Provisional duties were also assigned, which we wrote about here.

On December 3, 2025, the CBSA made its final determination which indicated that dumping of the Subject Goods had occurred and that provisional duties would continue until the CITT issued its decision into the question of injury to the Canadian industry.

Finding and New ADDs

As of February 6, 2026, imports of cast iron soil pipe which is released by the CBSA and for which an exporter has not been issued normal values, are subject to ADDs of 444.2% of the export price (!) and CVDs of CNY ¥1,550.44 (approximately CAD $308) per metric tonne.

Specific normal values have been assigned to goods from four (4) exporters: Dinggin Hardware (Dalian) Co., Ltd.; Global Metal & Investment HK Ltd.; Max International Supply Limited; and Shijiazhuang Sunrise International Trading Co., Ltd.

In its review, the CITT considered importer complaints of monopolization and price fixing by Bibby. While the CITT acknowledged that this supplier's business approach contributed to the injury it sustained, that was insufficient to explain the significant injury to the domestic industry of Subject Goods in 2024 and 2025.

The CITT found insufficient evidence to conclude that massive importation (within the meaning of SIMA) of Subject Goods had occurred. Furthermore, no product exclusions were made, whether at the CITT's own discretion or at the request of any party.

Can I Get Involved Now?

The new ADDs will remain in force for 5 years. After that time, Canadian importers and foreign exporters and producers will have an opportunity to take part in an Expiry Review for possible extensions.

In the meantime, exporters impacted by the Finding may be able to request an Administrative Review from the CBSA. This is the process through which CBSA may determine the normal value, export price and amount of subsidy (if applicable) on subject goods for an exporter who was not asked to participate in a prior investigation.

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