Kate McNeece Host Of CBA's Counterfactual Podcast: Fair Trade?: North American Competitiveness, Tariffs And Trade With Professor Meredith Lilly

Goodmans Counsel Kate McNeece hosts CBA's Counterfactual podcast episode 22, Fair Trade?: North American Competitiveness, Tariffs and Trade with Professor Meredith Lilly.

Kate McNeece speaks with trade expert Professor Meredith Lilly of Carleton University about the topic that is top of mind for everyone in North America: trade policy! What does the shift from the Biden Administration to the Trump Administration mean for North American competitiveness? How does trade policy impact foreign investment in Canada and interact with the national security provisions of the ICA? What other trade and investment tools does Canada have to improve Canadian productivity and competitiveness? Is this the end of "North Americanism" or is there still some hope for multilateral relationships? These topics and more are covered on this episode of Counterfactual.

About Counterfactual

Counterfactual is a podcast presented by the Canadian Bar Association's Competition Law and Foreign Investment Review Section. The Counterfactual podcast strives to inform and entertain about topics of interest that lie at the core, intersection or even periphery of competition law and policy.

