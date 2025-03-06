Navigating Canada's Retaliatory Tariffs: Strategies And Considerations For U.S. Exporters

Since taking office, United States President Donald Trump has been vocal about his intention to pursue a wide range of tariff measures against Canada and other trading partners worldwide. These threats finally came to a head early on March 4, 2025 with the coming into force of a 10% tariff on all imports of Canadian energy products, and blanket 25% tariffs on all other imports of Canadian goods into the United States. Canada responded swiftly by imposing 25% retaliatory tariffs on a sweeping list of strategically selected American goods.

While the U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods promise to significantly impact organizations importing goods into the United States, Canada's expected retaliatory response will be no less consequential for organizations exporting goods from the U.S. into Canada. It is important that United States exporters serving the Canadian market prepare by first understanding how Canada's retaliatory tariffs operate, the impact tariffs will have on the cross-border trade of goods, and their options for mitigating the impact of such measures.

Canada's retaliatory response

Canada's initial retaliatory response to blanket U.S tariffs consists primarily of corresponding 25% tariffs (also known as surtaxes) on a wide range of strategically selected goods, intended to have a targeted economic impact on key sectors, including:





Agricultural products

Dairy and food products

Iron, steel, aluminum and precious metals

Machinery and equipment

Electronics

Jewelry and precious metals

Packaging

Chemicals

Wood and paper

The extensive list of goods expected to be hit by Canada's retaliatory tariffs is available on the Department of Finance's website. For further details, read our March 4 update on the trade dispute. U.S. exporters should proactively review the initial list of goods Canada has targeted for retaliation as soon as possible to determine whether any goods currently exported to Canada are potentially captured.

Legal authority

Canada's retaliatory tariffs are imposed pursuant to Canada's Customs Tariff. The Customs Tariff authorizes the Canadian government to impose surtaxes in response to acts, policies or practices of foreign governments that adversely affect, or lead directly or indirectly to adverse effects on, trade in Canadian goods or services.

In addition to imposing tariffs, Cabinet has other powers at its disposal, including the ability to order the suspension or withdrawal of rights or privileges granted to the United States under a trade agreement, such as the prohibitions on export restraints that are currently present in the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA). It should be noted that the tariffs are trade restrictions contrary to USMCA's requirements, making such a waiver necessary.

Application of the tariffs

The United States Surtax Order (2025-1) and accompanying Customs Notice shed light on the manner in which Canada's retaliatory tariffs will be applied and administered. Key practical elements related to the application and administration of the tariffs are set out below:

Administration Tariffs in Canada will be administered by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and be payable by the importer of record of the goods, in addition to any customs duties otherwise payable on the goods based on their tariff treatment.

Tariffs in Canada will be administered by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and be payable by the importer of record of the goods, in addition to any customs duties otherwise payable on the goods based on their tariff treatment. Financial impact : The total amount payable in customs duties on a given import is generally determined based on: the value for duty of the imported goods, which is most commonly the purchase price for the goods in the transaction that resulted in the goods being brought into Canada; the goods' tariff classification; and the tariff treatment afforded to the goods, which is determined based on the origin of the product.



A 25% retaliatory tariff applicable to U.S.-origin goods of a given tariff classification – a surtax – would be added to the rate of customs duty that is otherwise payable on the relevant goods. That rate would then be applied to the declared value for duty. Subsequently, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and any provincial tax are calculated by applying the relevant tax rate to the aggregate of the value for duty, plus all applicable duties (including surtaxes) and excise taxes. In context, this means that a U.S. commercial product sold into Canada with a value for duty of $100 that currently benefits from duty free status on import to Canada, to which a 25% surtax is applied, will now be subject to duties and GST of $31.25—nearly a third of the declared value of the product.

: The total amount payable in customs duties on a given import is generally determined based on: U.S. origin Retaliatory tariffs will only apply to goods that originate in the United States in accordance with Canada's Determination of Country of Origin for the Purpose of Marking Goods (CUSMA Countries) Regulations. These regulations set out rules for determining the country of origin of goods based on the locations in which the goods themselves, or their inputs, were obtained or produced. U.S.-based manufacturers that supply goods to Canada should assess whether their products genuinely qualify as U.S. origin, or if they originate from another country, potentially exempting them from Canada's retaliatory tariffs. This will be particularly relevant if an organization's manufacturing processes utilizes inputs from non-U.S. sources.

Retaliatory tariffs will only apply to goods that originate in the United States in accordance with Canada's Determination of Country of Origin for the Purpose of Marking Goods (CUSMA Countries) Regulations. These regulations set out rules for determining the country of origin of goods based on the locations in which the goods themselves, or their inputs, were obtained or produced. U.S.-based manufacturers that supply goods to Canada should assess whether their products genuinely qualify as U.S. origin, or if they originate from another country, potentially exempting them from Canada's retaliatory tariffs. This will be particularly relevant if an organization's manufacturing processes utilizes inputs from non-U.S. sources. Trade incentive programs and exemptions While currently archived, information published by the CBSA in advance of the original February 4 date for tariff imposition indicates that importers of U.S. goods subject to Canada's retaliatory tariffs will likely be able to leverage existing trade incentive programs to help reduce the impact of the tariffs. This includes the Duty Drawback and the Duties Relief Programs, which allow importers to receive a refund on duties paid for imported goods exported in the same condition they were imported, or consumed in manufacturing goods that are subsequently exported. Certain temporary imports may also benefit from an exemption from Canada's retaliatory tariffs.

While currently archived, information published by the CBSA in advance of the original February 4 date for tariff imposition indicates that importers of U.S. goods subject to Canada's retaliatory tariffs will likely be able to leverage existing trade incentive programs to help reduce the impact of the tariffs. This includes the Duty Drawback and the Duties Relief Programs, which allow importers to receive a refund on duties paid for imported goods exported in the same condition they were imported, or consumed in manufacturing goods that are subsequently exported. Certain temporary imports may also benefit from an exemption from Canada's retaliatory tariffs. Remission processes



Canada's Department of Finance announced a remission process through which certain organizations can request exceptional relief from Canada's retaliatory tariffs. It indicates that the Canadian government will consider requests for remission in the following two instances:

To address situations where goods used as inputs cannot be sourced domestically, either on a national or regional basis, or reasonably from non-U.S. sources; or To address, on a case-by-case basis, other exceptional circumstances that could have severe adverse impacts on the Canadian economy. However, as only Canadian-registered companies will be eligible to apply, this option won't generally be available for U.S organizations that act as non-resident importers of goods into Canada. Certain U.S. exporters may nonetheless wish to engage with their Canadian customers to explore cooperation in support of such a request.

Impacts for U.S. exporters to Canada

U.S. exporters acting as non-resident importers

U.S. exporters of goods to Canada may sometimes act as a non-resident importer of record for goods sold into Canada. In these circumstances, U.S exporters will bear direct responsibility for paying duties and surtaxes on imported goods into Canada. There are a variety of measures importers of U.S. goods into Canada can take to manage their exposure and minimize the impact of Canada's retaliatory tariffs, which we set out in our bulletin: Managing the bottom line: How importers of U.S. goods can minimize the impact of Canadian tariffs.

U.S. exporters not acting as importers

In other circumstances, an exporter of U.S. goods to Canada may not bear direct responsibility for payment of duties to CBSA, as another party may act as importer of record for the goods. However, depending on the specific contractual arrangements negotiated, U.S exporters may nonetheless bear responsibility for costs associated with import, potentially including duties and taxes. In that case, contract values may be reduced, in some cases significantly, and U.S exporters will nonetheless face financial impacts as a result of Canada's retaliatory tariffs.

Even if a U.S. exporter bears no legal responsibility for import of their goods into Canada, the financial impacts of Canada's retaliatory tariffs will increase costs for the party that is responsible for import. U.S exporters are therefore likely to experience indirect impacts on their trading relationships with Canadian customers. These impacts include an increased likelihood of more intensive negotiation or re-negotiation of previously standard contracts, and attempts by counterparties to leverage price adjustment, change in laws or force majeure clauses under existing agreements. Broader impacts include potential reductions or shifts in demand for U.S. goods in Canadian markets, requiring adjustments to supply chain strategies.

Looking ahead

Regardless of your current practices and whether your organization currently manages the logistics associated with import of your goods into Canada or bears related costs, it is essential that U.S. exporters to Canada review current contracts with Canadian customers to proactively assess potential avenues for all parties to revisit the agreed terms in order to respond to Canada's retaliatory tariffs, and otherwise prepare to enter this more turbulent trading environment.

Other key steps to consider include:

Exploring inventory and supply chain management strategies to minimize trade in goods subject to tariffs and adjust supply to changes in demand; and

Engaging in cross-border advocacy efforts in cooperation with customers and industry partners.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.