ARTICLE
6 February 2025

Canada Responds To U.S. Tariffs – What Businesses Need To Know

MT
Canada International Law
February 1, 2025, President Trump signed an executive order (the "Executive Order") that, in blatant contravention of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement signed during his first term, applies tariffs of 25% on all goods originating in Canada and imported into the U.S. except "energy and energy resources", which will instead be subject to a 10% tariff. These tariffs will go into effect at 12:01am on Tuesday, February 4. President Trump also signed a second Executive Order that placed a 25% tariff on all goods originating from Mexico, including all energy and energy resources, however the implementation of those tariffs have been delayed by at least a month. As discussed in our prior client alert, these measures follow the announcement by President Trump on inauguration day that tariffs would be imposed on Canada and Mexico on February 1st.

