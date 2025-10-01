In-Demand Webinar On Overview Of IP Landscape Between USA And Canada (Video)

Brunet & Co. (aka BrunetCo) is a Canadian intellectual property firm serving both foreign and Canadian domestic markets. Specifically, we file patents for Canadians and international firms with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office.

We utilize our expertise in the chemical, pharmaceutical and life sciences industries to help foreign corporations successfully file patents in Canada.

We have automated much of the patent filing process to reduce the length of time it takes to file a patent in Canada.

We apply our Techno-competency as engineers, chemists and lawyers to your patent. Then using our proven process, we file your patent and because of the excellence of our process your patent gets filed more efficiently.

We partner and integrate with corporate IP teams to standardize processes, invoicing and communications.