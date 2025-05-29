ARTICLE
29 May 2025

PolicyMe Raises C$30 Million To Revolutionize Digital Insurance

GL
Goodmans LLP

Contributor

Goodmans LLP logo
Goodmans is internationally recognized as one of Canada’s pre-eminent business law firms. Based in Toronto, the firm has market-leading expertise in M&A, corporate and transaction finance, private equity, real estate, tax, restructuring, litigation, intellectual property and other business-related specialties.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
PolicyMe, a Canadian digital insurance provider, recently announced the successful close of C$30 million in new funding, building off of its C$3.3 million Seed Round (2020) and C$18 million Series A round (2022).
Canada Insurance
Matthew Stackhouse
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

PolicyMe, a Canadian digital insurance provider, recently announced the successful close of C$30 million in new funding, building off of its C$3.3 million Seed Round (2020) and C$18 million Series A round (2022). The latest funding round, secured through multiple tranches of equity and debt financing from strategic partners – including Blue Cross Life Insurance Company of Canada and Securian Canada – will fuel the company's expansion beyond life insurance into health and dental coverage.

This new funding supports PolicyMe's mission "to protect Canadians with simple and affordable insurance." The company's growing product suite now includes Life Insurance, Critical Illness Insurance, and Health & Dental Insurance, in addition to its fully integrated, white-labeled platform.

By deepening its collaborations with strategic partnerships, such as Blue Cross Life and Securian Canada, PolicyMe is well-positioned to accelerate its growth and continue reshaping the future of insurance in Canada.

The content of this article does not constitute legal advice and should not be relied on in that way. Specific advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Matthew Stackhouse
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More