Insurance Regulatory Year In Review And 2025 Outlook

Our Financial Services team reviews this past year's biggest insurance regulatory changes, plus provides insights to help you make sense of what's coming in 2025.

OSFI's New Supervisory Framework and Focus On Non-Financial Risks

There were several major changes from the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) in 2024, applicable to all federally regulated financial institutions (FRFIs):

OSFI issued a major update of its Supervisory Framework, effective as of April 1, 2024. It expands OSFI's 4 point risk rating scale to 8 points, intended to provide FRFIs with an earlier indication of OSFI's supervisory concerns. A FRFI's overall risk rating will be based on business risk and financial resilience, but also on non-financial risks stemming from operational resilience and risk governance.

As detailed in our bulletin Final OSFI Integrity and Security Guideline Released, OSFI introduced a new guideline requiring FRFIs to have policies and procedures in place to counter threats to their integrity or security, including foreign interference. The majority of the guideline is effective as of January 31, 2025. This follows the expansion of OSFI's mandate in the federal 2023 Budget legislation to include oversight of FRFI's integrity and security.

In August 2024, OSFI issued an updated Guideline E-21: Operational Resilience and Risk Management. As outlined in our bulletin OSFI Issues Updated Operational Risk Guideline and Pilots New Approach, OSFI's expected outcome remains that operational risk management practices support operational resilience during disruptions. The governance and risk management expectations are in force, with a phased implementation over 2025 and 2026 for the remainder of the guideline. Testing for all critical operations must be completed by September 2027.

OSFI made significant changes in 2023 to Guideline B-10: Third Party Risk Management, which came into effect in May 2024. In 2024, the guideline was extended to foreign insurance branches, effective March 31, 2025.

In November 2024, OSFI issued a Notice on Culture Risk Management , which was effective immediately for all FRFIs. It replaced the draft Culture and Behaviour Risk Guideline previously published for consultation, although updated guidance is expected in 2025.

Provincial Changes Impacting Insurers

Several provinces introduced changes or possible changes to their supervisory frameworks:

In November 2024, the Alberta government announced significant reforms to automobile insurance in the province. As of January 1, 2025, the rate cap will increase from an expected 1.9% to 7.5%. The government also announced the establishment of a new privately-delivered "Care First" model for automobile insurance. Extensive legislative and regulatory changes will be required to implement this new model, which is expected to be effective for January 1, 2027. More details are available on the Government of Alberta website.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming year will continue to be busy for insurance regulatory developments. As outlined, we are expecting numerous developments from OSFI and provincial regulators.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.