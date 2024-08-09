How To Handle A Billing Audit (Video)

For a regulated health professional who bills private insurance companies or the provincial health insurance plan for services, there are few things scarier than receiving an inquiry or review...

For a regulated health professional who bills private insurance companies or the provincial health insurance plan for services, there are few things scarier than receiving an inquiry or review notice from the insurance company or OHIP. In this video, we outline eight steps in the audit process and share tips for responding to insurers' inquiries.

