"The True North Is Indeed Strong And Free!"

King Charles III opens the 45th session of Parliament with Speech from the Throne

Dreary weather in Ottawa over the last weeks cleared, welcoming King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the Nation's Capital with brilliant sunshine on this historic occasion.

Yesterday, His Majesty King Charles III delivered the Speech from the Throne to open the 45th Parliament. The King outlined the priorities of the Government of Canada. This marks only the third time since Confederation that Canada's monarch has delivered the Speech.

The Speech offered a formidable vision for Canada's response to pressing issues facing the country, including trade uncertainty, perceived threats to sovereignty, and challenges to the global security environment. King Charles made multiple references to the importance of Canadian values and culture as the country navigates a transformative moment in its history. The Speech was evidently designed to convey a clear message to the world, and most notably to the United States at a time of heightened tensions: Canada is commencing a period of renewal on its own terms, rooted in the assurance that Canadian culture, industry, ambition, and geography equip the country to lead on the world stage.

Central policy measures mentioned in the Speech reflect the Liberals' core campaign commitments, highlighting key policies that appeared in the Liberal election platform.

As the Liberals did not achieve a majority government following the April 28 general election, they will require the support of at least one opposition party to maintain the confidence of the House of the Commons as they implement the agenda outlined in the Speech from the Throne. It is likely that a middle-class tax cut and legislation to reduce internal trade barriers will be addressed first. The government is expected to move at a rapid pace in implementing its highest priorities during this short sitting of Parliament.

The King's introduction

At the outset of the Speech from the Throne, King Charles delivered introductory remarks. The King spoke of Canada's renewed sense of national pride, unity, and hope. He emphasized the importance of continuing on a path of truth and reconciliation and expressed his deepest admiration for Canada's unique identity and defining values.

The King, by his presence and his words, connected Canada's rich history to its present challenges and the promise of the future. His Majesty paid tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of Canadians who have defended the country, especially those who fought and died alongside Canada's closest allies during both World Wars. The King noted that this year marks the 80th anniversaries of Victory in Europe (VE) Day and Victory over Japan (VJ) Day, solemn milestones that remind us of the price of peace.

The King offered heartfelt thanks to all who serve their fellow Canadians, recognizing the strength found in the country's rich cultures, languages, and perspectives. He urged Canadians to think and act for the greater good, especially in the face of today's unprecedented global challenges, including threats to peace and stability, economic uncertainty, and climate change.

Calling for greater collaboration, the King recalled that his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, opened Parliament in 1957, and reflected on the epoch-making events that have shaped the world since. He affirmed that democracy, pluralism, the rule of law, self-determination, and freedom remain protected and cherished in Canada.

The King noted that global trade is evolving, as are Canada's relationships with its international partners. He lamented that the world is now more dangerous and uncertain than at any time since the Second World War and acknowledged that many Canadians are feeling worried for their futures in the face of fundamental change. While such change can be unsettling, His Majesty emphasized that it also presents a unique opportunity for renewal.

Many of the agenda-setting measures that the King presented in the Speech from the Throne set the foundation for Canada to capitalize on present opportunities, including by reducing interprovincial trade barriers to create a single, unified Canadian economy, and making Canada the strongest economy in the G7. The speech evoked a palpable sense of urgency over these commitments. The message was clear that Canada is at a crossroads, and speed is of the essence if Canada is to embark on a path of national and economic rejuvenation.

The King called on Canada to think boldly and emphasized now is the time to embark on the most significant transformation of its economy since the Second World War, an effort that can succeed if Canadians remain true to their core values. His Majesty highlighted the work being done by Prime Minister Carney and President Trump to develop a new economic and security relationship between Canada and the United States "rooted in mutual respect and founded on common interests, to deliver transformational benefits for both sovereign nations."

The King concluded by asserting that Canada possesses both the resources the world needs and the values the world respects. He declared that Canada is ready to lead and build a coalition of like-minded nations that share its vision. Canada will assume such a leadership role when it hosts the G7 summit in June.

Key measures from the Speech from the Throne

His Majesty King Charles outlined a broad and ambitious policy agenda focused on improving affordability, strengthening the economy, and reinforcing Canada's national resilience.

The Speech mirrored many of the core aspects of the mandate letter that Prime Minister Carney issued to his Cabinet on May 21, which outlines a call to action for members of Canada's 30th Ministry.

King Charles described a Canada that is entering a new age. His Majesty stated that the government's core mission is to build the strongest economy in the G7. As part of this effort, the government will seek to reduce barriers to internal trade and labour mobility. Legislation will be introduced to eliminate federal barriers by Canada Day. To build "Canada Strong," the government will work with provinces, territories, and Indigenous groups to develop transformative projects that strengthen national industries and create well-paying jobs. Recognizing the urgency of the moment, the government will establish a new Major Federal Project Office to accelerate the approval timeline for major project from five years to two, while maintaining environmental protections and upholding obligations to complete meaningful consultations with Indigenous communities. Provinces that wish to streamline assessments in coordination with the federal government will be invited to adopt a "one review" system within six months.

The King harkened to Canada's legacy of nation-building projects, stating that "When we come together we build things that last."

An essential part of Canada's economic plan will be establishing the country as a global energy leader. The King announced that Canada will become the world's leading energy superpower, in both clean and conventional forms. The government remains committed to fighting climate change, building skilled trade careers, and establishing Canada as a global hub for science and innovation.

The King addressed Canada's approach to national security. The King stated the government will introduce legislation to give new powers to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to heighten border security measures. The government is also committed to rebuilding, re-arming, and re-investing in the Canadian Armed Forces. In a significant commitment—and a signal to American policymakers that Canada is seeking secure, long-term security collaboration—Canada will join the ReArm Europe initiative to enhance transatlantic security with its European allies. The government also plans to strengthen Northern defence.

While international instability consumes considerable political attention, the results of the April 28 federal election clearly show that Canadians are also preoccupied with domestic issues, including crime and the cost of living. The King stated that the government will hire 1,000 additional RCMP officers, reform firearm licensing laws, and strengthen the enforcement of existing weapons regulations. Individuals with intimate partner violence convictions or similar offences would have their firearm licenses revoked. Investments will be made in border technology, while measures will protect the rights of law-abiding gun owners and Indigenous peoples. The government also intends to toughen Canada's bail regime under the Criminal Code.

To address affordability and in the face of a persistent housing crisis, the government will introduce a middle-class tax cut and eliminate the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on homes valued under $1 million. Home buyers for properties priced between $1 million and $1.5 million would see a reduced GST rate. Investments in childcare and pharmacare will continue, and the national dental care plan will be expanded. The government will aim to double the rate of housing construction and develop a new affordable housing industry. Through the Build Canada Homes initiative, the government intends to invest in prefabricated and modular construction and support affordable housing developers. The government's objective is to increase housing supply and reduce costs.

The King affirmed the government is determined to protect the institutions like CBC/Radio Canada that celebrate Canada's official languages and Indigenous languages and promote the uniqueness of our identity in the world.

A brief reference was made to protecting agricultural producers, including supply management.

With respect to Canada's commitment at COP15, His Majesty stated that the government will launch new conservation initiatives, including the creation of national parks, urban parks, marine protected areas, and other measures to preserve Canadian nature.

Offering a further example of how Canada will chart its own path forward, both in terms of acknowledging its history and harnessing new opportunity, King Charles addressed the importance of reconciliation. To advance reconciliation, the government will double the Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program to foster long-term wealth and prosperity by enabling greater Indigenous ownership of major projects. These efforts will be guided by the principle of free, prior, and informed consent.

With respect to immigration, the government plans to restore balance to the system by capping the total number of temporary foreign workers and international students to less than 5% of Canada's population by 2027. At the same time, it will continue to attract top global talent and signalling to Canadians abroad that there has never been a better time to return home.

To deliver on this agenda, the King noted the fiscal measures that the government intends to adopt. The King emphasized that government intends to return to discipline. The federal government's operating budget will be constrained to growth below 2% year over year, with the aim of achieving balance by cutting waste and leveraging technology.

As the address concluded, the King remarked that Canada has continued to serve as a force for good. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome received by him and Queen Camilla. In keeping with parliamentary tradition, His Majesty instructed the House of Commons to carry out its duties. The King closed with a reaffirmation of Canada's enduring strength and liberty: "The True North is indeed strong and free."

Opposition reaction

Conservative Party of Canada

Leader of the Conservative Party Pierre Poilievre spoke with media alongside Co-Deputy Leader Melissa Lantsman following the Speech from the Throne.

Mr. Poilievre expressed his thanks to King Charles III for delivering the Speech from the Throne, acknowledging the role of the Crown in reinforcing Canada's system of governance. He criticized the Speech for lacking substance, arguing that it relied heavily on slogans and talking points without providing specific details on how proposed measures would be implemented. He emphasized the need for a budget to accompany such a Speech, underscoring the importance of fiscal clarity and accountability.

The Conservative Leader reiterated his party's commitment to repealing legislation that it believes hinders the development of key infrastructure projects, including pipelines, energy initiatives, and export opportunities beyond the United States. He stated that his party will introduce an amendment in the House of Commons before voting on whether to support or opposed the Speech from the Throne, proposing concrete actions to deliver on the broad objectives laid out by the government.

Bloc Québécois

As is their practice, the Bloc Québécois caucus did not attend the Speech from the Throne. In remarks to the media, leader Yves-Francois Blanchet decried the government's refusal to introduce a timely budget and criticized the Speech from the Throne for failing to directly address the threat posed by President Donald Trump, even though this threat formed the basis of the Liberal mandate following the last election. He further stated that the agenda outlined in the Speech from the Throne failed to adequately recognize the jurisdictions and competencies of the provinces including Québec and instead sought to centralize policy responses under the authority of the federal government.

NDP

Interim NDP Leader Don Davies and MP Alexandre Boulerice delivered their party's reaction to the Speech from the Throne, welcoming commitments to pharmacare, dental care, and a strong, independent Canadian economy. The NDP supports efforts to diversify trade beyond the U.S., strengthen internal trade, and improve labour mobility. Mr. Davies also expressed approval for the federal government's focus on housing, emphasizing the need for continued federal involvement in home construction.

However, the NDP criticized the speech for lacking a clear focus on protection for workers and health care, and for omitting Indigenous housing. They raised concerns about the government's plans to cut revenue and reduce its operating budget while increasing defence spending, warning this could lead to cuts in public services. Mr. Davies stated that the NDP plans to bring these issues to the floor of the House of Commons to advocate for stronger protections for Canadian workers and the preservation of essential services.

The NDP would not commit to supporting the Speech from the Throne in the House of Commons before discussing this in caucus.

Conclusion

With only a few weeks of sittings scheduled in the House of Commons before summer break, Parliament will be active as the Liberal government attempts to pass high priority legislation (i.e. tax cuts for the middle class and eliminating federal interprovincial barriers to trade) as described by King Charles in this historic Speech from the Throne.

The House of Commons is expected to commence its summer recess on June 20, 2025, with Parliament scheduled to resume on September 15, 2025. Work in Parliament will be intensive as the government now sets its sights on delivering a bold agenda. Pressure will be magnified by high-profile events in the coming weeks that will serve as benchmarks for progress, including a First Ministers Meeting to be convened in Saskatoon on June 2, the G7 summit which Canada will host in Kananaskis from June 15-17, and a NATO summit to be held in The Hague from June 24-26. Furthermore, the government has set Canada Day as a key date in its timeline to implement key measures, including legislation to alleviate federal barriers to internal trade.

The Senate will also play an important role in the context of a minority Parliament, and in the immediate term will determine if it is willing to fast-track key legislation put forward by the new Carney Liberal government before Parliament rises for the summer.

