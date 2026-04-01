New Health Professions And Occupations Act Is Coming Soon

On April 1, 2026, BC’s health‑profession regulatory rulebook will change. The Health Professions Act (HPA) will be repealed and replaced by the Health Professions and Occupations Act (the HPOA)...

Bennett Jones is one of Canada's premier business law firms and home to 500 lawyers and business advisors. With deep experience in complex transactions and litigation matters, the firm is well equipped to advise businesses and investors with Canadian ventures, and connect Canadian businesses and investors with opportunities around the world.

Article Insights

Renée Gagnon’s articles from Bennett Jones LLP are most popular: in Canada Bennett Jones LLP are most popular: within Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Consumer Protection topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Insurance and Oil & Gas industries

On April 1, 2026, BC’s health‑profession regulatory rulebook will change. The Health Professions Act (HPA) will be repealed and replaced by the Health Professions and Occupations Act (the HPOA), reshaping how regulated health professionals—and their colleges—are governed.

The HPOA aims to boost consistency and transparency in the name of public safety—but it also marks a shift away from traditional self‑regulation. How this unfolds in practice will be worth paying attention to.

This article highlights three key changes brought by the HPOA:

New Health Regulator Superintendent

New Bylaws

New Prescribed Licensee Duties

New Health Regulator Superintendent

One of the most significant changes introduced by the HPOA is the creation of a health regulator's oversight office: the Health Professions and Occupations Regulatory Oversight Office (the Superintendent's Office).

At a high level, the Superintendent's Office is designed by the HPOA to be an independent, centralized regulator‑of‑regulators. Specifically, it will oversee and regulate the following six health regulatory colleges in British Columbia:

British Columbia College of Nurses & Midwives : Which regulates licensed practical nurses, midwives, registered nurses, and registered psychiatric nurses.

: Which regulates licensed practical nurses, midwives, registered nurses, and registered psychiatric nurses. British Columbia College of Oral Health Professionals : Which regulates dentists, dental hygienists, dental technicians, and denturists.

: Which regulates dentists, dental hygienists, dental technicians, and denturists. College of Complementary Health Professionals of BC : Which regulates chiropractors, massage therapists, naturopathic physicians, and traditional Chinese medicine practitioners and acupuncturists.

: Which regulates chiropractors, massage therapists, naturopathic physicians, and traditional Chinese medicine practitioners and acupuncturists. College of Health and Care Professionals of BC : Which regulates audiologists, dietitians, hearing instrument practitioners, occupational therapists, opticians, optometrists, physical therapists, psychologists, and speech language pathologists.

: Which regulates audiologists, dietitians, hearing instrument practitioners, occupational therapists, opticians, optometrists, physical therapists, psychologists, and speech language pathologists. College of Pharmacists of British Columbia : Which regulates pharmacists and pharmacy technicians.

: Which regulates pharmacists and pharmacy technicians. College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia: Which regulates physicians and podiatric surgeons.

(collectively, the Regulatory Colleges).

Pursuant to its mandate to regulate the Regulatory Colleges, the Superintendent's Office will, among other things, (i) establish, adopt, and publish performance standards and best practices for the Regulatory Colleges; (ii) conduct general reviews, audits, oversight investigations or systemic reviews of the Regulatory Colleges; (iii) make findings and recommendations related to the Regulatory Colleges' performance and require them to take remedial or corrective action; (iv) develop and administer merit‑based appointment processes for regulatory college boards; and (v) operate a disciplinary tribunal (the Superintendent's Office Discipline Tribunal) independently from the Regulatory Colleges.

These items break new ground in health‑profession regulation and highlight the HPOA's shift to a government-driven regime. It remains to be seen how the Superintendent’s Office will interpret and apply its powers under the HPOA.

New Bylaws

Under the HPOA, each Regulatory College is required to establish bylaws setting out the procedures for regulatory complaints and practice standards, including: (i) the types of health services provided by licensees; (ii) informed consent; (iii) maintaining patient confidentiality; and (iv) record‑keeping and reporting.

As a result, a new set of bylaws has been created for each Regulatory College, which will come into force on April 1, 2026. Please see your College's new bylaws on their website:

New Prescribed Licensee Duties

The HPOA also codifies and expands duties for licensees:

Professional duties are now in the statute : Core obligations (fitness to practice, ethical conduct, cooperation, compliance) are set out directly in the HPOA — not just in college bylaws.

: Core obligations (fitness to practice, ethical conduct, cooperation, compliance) are set out directly in the HPOA — not just in college bylaws. Anti‑discrimination is a statutory duty: Licensees must practice in a way that protects the public from harm and discrimination and take anti‑discrimination measures as part of everyday practice.

Licensees must practice in a way that protects the public from harm and discrimination and take anti‑discrimination measures as part of everyday practice. Stronger duty to cooperate with regulators: Prompt responses, participation in investigations and quality assurance, and compliance with registrar orders are now explicit statutory requirements.

Prompt responses, participation in investigations and quality assurance, and compliance with registrar orders are now explicit statutory requirements. Expanded notice and information obligations: Licensees must proactively report eligibility issues, changes in circumstances, and provide information or records when requested.

Licensees must proactively report eligibility issues, changes in circumstances, and provide information or records when requested. Some duties continue after practice ends: Cooperation and record‑related obligations can survive resignation or non‑renewal.

Under the previous regulatory regime, many of these obligations existed in practice but were dispersed across professional standards or college bylaws, rather than being consolidated in legislation. The HPOA reconfigures that framework by codifying core professional obligations directly into statute, broadening the scope and making them directly enforceable through discipline.

Looking Forward

The foregoing changes will significantly reshape how health professionals are regulated in British Columbia. Additional amendments are expected following the implementation of the HPOA. We will be monitoring these changes and how the regulation of health professionals evolves under this new regime and will keep you updated!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.