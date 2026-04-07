Canada's Agri-food Equity Gap: Why Growth Capital Is The Sector's Missing Ingredient

Canada is widely recognized as one of the world's leading agricultural powerhouses. We're home to highly productive farms, strong export markets and a growing ecosystem of agri-food innovators.

MLT Aikins LLP is a full-service law firm of more than 300 lawyers with a deep commitment to Western Canada and an understanding of this market’s unique legal and business landscapes.

Article Insights

MLT Aikins LLP are most popular: within Transport, Criminal Law and Insurance topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in Canada

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Business & Consumer Services and Insurance industries

Canada is widely recognized as one of the world’s leading agricultural powerhouses. We’re home to highly productive farms, strong export markets and a growing ecosystem of agri-food innovators.

However, many Canadian agri-food companies face a familiar challenge: Accessing the capital required to scale. While early-stage funding and government support programs are available, growth-stage investment is far harder to secure. As a result, promising Canadian companies frequently turn to foreign investors or move operations abroad to continue growing.

The issue has drawn renewed attention across the sector in recent months. In February 2026, Farm Credit Canada (FCC) announced that it had convened a coalition of more than 20 investment organizations prepared to deploy up to $5 billion into Canadian agriculture and food innovation by 2030. Combined with FCC Capital’s earlier $2-billion commitment, the initiative represents up to $7 billion in potential investment aimed at helping scale Canadian agri-food innovation.

Recent research highlights why this discussion is gaining momentum. According to the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) report Seeding Scale: Addressing Canada’s agri-food growth capital gap, Canada’s agri-food sector represents a $13-billion investment opportunity, yet remains significantly undercapitalized compared to its economic importance.

Closing this equity gap will be important if Canada wants to retain, promote and scale its agri-food innovation domestically.

The growth capital gap in agri-food

Canada’s agri-food investment ecosystem provides relatively strong support at the earliest stages of company development. Startups often benefit from incubators, government grants, family offices and venture funds that help move new technologies and products from concept to pilot production.

However, challenges often emerge when companies reach the next phase of development, namely raising equity to build out their facilities to produce on a larger scale.

At this stage, agri-food companies may require significant capital to build processing capacity, scale distribution networks or enter international markets. These investments can quickly reach tens of millions of dollars.

The RBC report notes that Canadian agri-food companies frequently encounter difficulties raising $15 million or more in capital, particularly once they move beyond early venture rounds. RBC also notes that domestic venture firms are often not positioned to deploy more than $30 million into a single company, limiting the ability of promising firms to build a plant and scale within Canada.

This creates a structural gap between early-stage support and mid to later-stage growth capital. Industry participants have long pointed to this gap as one of the key barriers to scaling agri-food companies in Canada.

The structural challenges in agri-food investment

Several characteristics of the agri-food sector contribute to the current capital gap:

Capital-intensive growth

Unlike many software or digital startups, agri-food businesses often require significant physical infrastructure to scale. Expansion may involve building processing facilities, upgrading manufacturing capacity or investing in specialized equipment.

These projects require substantial upfront investment and typically involve longer commercialization timelines. From an investor perspective, this can make agri-food opportunities appear more complex or slower to generate returns compared to asset-light sectors.

Fragmented investment pathways

Another challenge is the relatively fragmented nature of Canada’s agri-food investment ecosystem.

Although agriculture and food are frequently described as strategic sectors for Canada, agri-food companies receive only a small share of growth-oriented capital. The RBC report estimates that the sector accounts for less than 2% of government-backed growth, venture and infrastructure funds, despite its broader economic importance.

Without coordinated pathways for capital deployment across different stages of growth, companies can struggle to identify the right investors or financing structures as they expand.

Sector complexity

Agri-food businesses can also be difficult for generalist investors to evaluate. Companies in the sector often operate across complex value chains that include primary agriculture, food processing, logistics and retail.

As the RBC report notes, investment structures that work well for one segment of the sector, such as agricultural technology, may not translate easily to consumer food brands or processing infrastructure. This complexity can limit participation from investors who lack specialized expertise or familiarity in the sector.

These realities, when combined with the uncertainties stemming from trade wars and tariffs that have arisen in the last few years, alongside the existing geo-political climate, often increase the perceived risk to investors of investing in this sector even as world demand for food increases.

Outdated legislation lags behind existing export infrastructure

Since Confederation, Canada has continually built infrastructure to position itself as a net exporter of raw agricultural products to other countries – more specifically: John A. MacDonald’s National Policy in the 1870s (which resulted in the construction of transcontinental railways), as accompanied by the Canadian Wheat Board (whereby, from the 1930s to 2012, the CWB was the sole export marketer of wheat and barley) and the elimination of the Crow Rate in the 1990s (which triggered rail line abandonment and the construction of large concrete grain terminals replacing smaller wooden elevators), Canada has made significant investments in assets used to export raw agricultural products.

However, some Canadian laws have generally not kept pace and delayed the construction of facilities that handle and transport raw agricultural products. That legislative lag, in turn, causes reputational damage to the sector and more uncertainty and risk for investors and foreign companies looking to expand into Canada.

Canada now needs to build the infrastructure and assets to extract more value from those raw agricultural products, either through processing before export around the world or processing them into Canadian food products for Canadians to eat here at home. Doing so will not only require significant equity (once more, in an industry where raising equity for large scale processing is uncommon and has not traditionally been a focus for capital market participants) but also legislative change – for example, amending outdated legislation in areas which do not reflect today’s agriculture and food sector and which currently delay and restrict the growth of the sector.

Consequences for Canadian companies

When domestic growth capital is limited, Canadian agri-food companies often look elsewhere for investment. In many cases, this means seeking funding from international investors. While foreign capital can support growth, it can also shift strategic decision-making outside Canada. In some cases, companies relocate operations or sell to foreign buyers as they scale.

The RBC report cautions that without improved access to growth capital, Canada risks losing both talent and innovation in the agri-food sector. Companies and researchers may increasingly look to jurisdictions that provide deeper investment pools and clearer pathways to commercialization.

There are also implications for domestic processing and manufacturing capacity. Many agri-food innovations ultimately require large-scale facilities to move from concept to commercial production. If capital for these projects is unavailable in Canada, new facilities may be built elsewhere.

A growing focus on agri-food investment

Despite challenges, there are signs that the conversation around agri-food investment is evolving.

Governments, financial institutions and industry groups increasingly recognize the strategic importance of the sector. Global supply chain disruptions, food security concerns and growing demand for sustainable food production have drawn attention to the role that agri-food innovation can play in economic development. This recognition is clearly demonstrated through potential $7-billion investment pool committed by FCC and private and institutional investors, focused on scaling Canadian agri-food businesses. It will be important however for that capital to be deployed in a timely manner. If it is not, many of the innovative products developed with funding from Protein Industries Canada under the Federal government’s supercluster program may never be commercialized in Canada.

Potential approaches to closing the gap

Addressing the agri-food equity gap will likely require a combination of public and private initiatives, in addition to policy changes:

Proactive steps at each level of government

Each level of government has a role to play to support the development of agri-food processing in Western Canada. If a common vision of increasing the value of raw agricultural products through processing is adopted, thereby resulting in greater food security for Canadians and more profitable agricultural and food exports, government policies can be proactively implemented to achieve that vision. These proactive policies could include:

Creating investment tax incentives, such as flow through shares, for investments in agri-food processing to attract the necessary equity capital to build the processing facilities. Similar to other industries, creating uniform exemptions from provincial requirements on the ownership of rural land for companies handling, processing, manufacturing and transporting agriculture and food products will be imperative; achievement of this objective could: (a) eliminate competing restrictions as between provinces; (b) allow Canadian and foreign companies to build more efficient facilities, which do not offend the policy objectives relative to ownership of farm land; and (c) promoting the investment in such facilities by institutional investors and pension funds. In provinces like Alberta, where federal cooperation is required for such changes, engagement with the federal government will also be important. Creating new zoning categories for agri-food processing and food production and changing municipality utility rates to encourage recycling of water. Utilizing a portion of FCC’s $2-billion commitment to guarantee loans obtained by Indigenous Nations to invest in: (i) the production of raw agricultural products or (ii) companies involved in the handling, processing, manufacturing or transportation of agricultural and food products. Implementing rules or exemption orders to allow for freely tradeable shares of widely held (but not publicly-listed) agriculture and food companies would encourage local investment and accommodate inter-generational transfers of those shares. Similar to other areas of provincial jurisdiction, such as securities laws where consumer protection is needed: (i) provincial food safety requirements should be harmonized, so as to implement a base standard for agricultural and food products that will remain in Canada; and/or (ii) automatic approvals in other provinces should be issued if a license has already been obtained in one province; doing so could remove, or at a minimum reduce, some of the existing barriers to the inter-provincial trade of Canadian agricultural and foods products. Where the delay in obtaining approvals or licenses for agricultural and food products in Canada differs materially from similar processes in other countries, including notably the United States, consideration should be given to providing automatic approvals in Canada, based on existing approvals obtained in other specified countries.

Specialized investment expertise

Another approach to closing the equity gap is expanding the number of investment funds that focus specifically on food processing. Sector-specific funds can bring technical knowledge and industry networks that help investors better understand the risks and opportunities within the sector.

Tailored government investment programs

Government programs can also play a role by ensuring that funding criteria reflect the realities of agri-food businesses. While many programs were originally designed with digital or asset-light sectors in mind, these programs’ current criteria require long term offtake agreements, which simply do not reflect the realities in the agri-food industry. While long term offtake agreements exist in other industries, including oil and gas, the same is not a reality in many segments of the agri-food sector. Adjusting eligibility requirements to accommodate longer development timelines, infrastructure investments and spot market contracts could help make growth capital more accessible to agri-food companies.

Blended capital structures

Large agri-food projects often require a mix of financing tools, including equity, debt and patient capital. Blended financing structures to scale production – where government participation helps mitigate risk – can help unlock private investment in areas such as food processing, ingredient manufacturing and agricultural technology infrastructure. FCC’s coalition is a good first step in that process; however, the key will be getting equity investments into growth stage companies quickly and consistently, over the years to come.

Stronger commercialization pathways

Improving the transition from research and early innovation to commercial-scale operations may also help strengthen the investment pipeline. Universities, incubators and industry organizations already play important roles in supporting early-stage innovation. Fostering and expanding the connections between these institutions and growth-stage investors may help more companies successfully scale.

Looking ahead

Canada has many of the ingredients needed to build a globally competitive agri-food sector: World-class agricultural resources, strong research institutions and an expanding network of entrepreneurs and innovators.

Ensuring that these entrepreneurs and innovators have access to sufficient growth capital will be a key factor in determining whether the country can fully realize that potential. Initiatives like the FCC investment coalition signals a growing recognition that additional capital and stronger investment pathways will be required to support the next generation of Canadian agri-food companies.

By strengthening the capital ecosystem and aligning investment with the sector’s unique characteristics, Canada has an opportunity to support the development of globally competitive agri-food businesses while retaining the economic benefits of that growth at home.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.