Episode 87: Harnessing Systems Thinking To Transform Health Care And Beyond (Podcast)

Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In episode 87, Heather is joined by Gail Stepanik-Keber, Chief Catalyst, Strategic Marketing and Alliances at the University Hospital Foundation. Gail shares her journey from two decades in financial services to governance, entrepreneurship, and now healthcare philanthropy. She explains why systems thinking is a hidden superpower for women leaders, and how the Foundation, whose purpose is to continuously seek, inspire and lead bold solutions to seemingly insurmountable challenges and ignite new discoveries in health is using its IGNITE 2030 strategy to tackle "wicked problems" like dementia and cardiac care. Gail also highlights the power of partnerships and storytelling to drive real-world health outcomes and inspire the next generation of leaders. To learn more about the University Hospital Foundation, visit https://www.givetouhf.ca

self

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to this article should be addressed directly to the author.