Legislative Update Report No. 2025-18 Le Bulletin d'actualités législatives

In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-9
|Combatting Hate Act
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, September 24, 2025:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2025-183
|Order 2025-87-09-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2025-184
|Order 2025-112-09-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 13, 2025:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 22269
- Ministerial Condition No. 22270
- Ministerial Condition No. 22274
- Waiver of information requirements for living organisms (subsection 106(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Waiver of information requirements for substances (subsection 81(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Species at Risk Act
- Description of Chestnut-collared Longspur critical habitat in the Longspur National Wildlife Area
- Description of Slender Mouse-ear-cress critical habitat in the Canadian Forces Base Suffield National Wildlife Area and Great Sandhills National Wildlife Area
- Description of Sprague's Pipit and Swift Fox critical habitat in the Longspur National Wildlife Area
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SPB-005-25 — Notice of 2026 Auction of Residual Spectrum Licences
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 20, 2025:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order 2025-66-01-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
- Order 2025-87-09-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
- Guidance on improving indoor air quality in office buildings and Guidance for indoor air quality professionals
Global Affairs Canada
- Consulting Canadians on the Canada–United States–Mexico Agreement (CUSMA)
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-008-25 — Publication of SRSP-102, issue 2, SRSP-522, issue 1, and GL-10, issue 3
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 13, 2025:
Special Import Measures Act
- Certain carbon and alloy steel wire — Decision
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- File PR-2025-026 — Notice of inquiry Call centre training
- Inquiry NQ-2025-003 — Notice of commencement of inquiry — Certain carbon or alloy steel wire
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Notices of consultation
- Part 1 applications
CUSMA Secretariat
- Request for panel review — Certain softwood lumber products from Canada
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 20, 2025:
Special Import Measures Act
- Thermal paper rolls — Decisions
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeals Notice No. HA-2025-007
- Expiry Review RR-2025-004 — Notice of expiry review of finding Corrosion-resistant steel sheet II
- Inquiry NQ-2025-004 — Notice of commencement of inquiry Thermal paper rolls
- Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2025-004 — Notice of determination Cast iron soil pipe
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 20, 2025:
Copyright Board
- SOCAN Tariff 12.A – Theme Parks and Water Parks (2026-2028)
- SOCAN Tariff 12.B – Canada's Wonderland and Similar Operations (2026-2028)
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, September 15, 2025:
Provincial Health Agencies Act
|Alta Reg 199/2025
|Provincial Health Agencies Act (Consequential Amendments) Regulation, 2025 (No. 1)
|Alta Reg 197/2025
|Provincial Health Agencies Amendment Regulation, 2025 (No. 1)
|Alta Reg 198/2025
|Provincial Health Agencies Amendment Regulation, 2025 (No. 2)
|Alta Reg 196/2025
|Provincial Health Corporation Financial Matters Regulation
Notices / Avis
Alberta Gazette, Part I, September 15, 2025:
Alberta Securities Commission
- Amendments to National Instrument 41-101 General Prospectus Requirements
- Amendments to National Instrument 44-101 Short Form Prospectus Distributions
- Amendments to National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions
- Amendments to Alberta Securities Commission Rule 45-516 Prospectus Exemptions for Retail Investors and Existing Security Holders
- Amendments to National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations
- Amendments to Multilateral Instrument 51-105 Issuers Quoted in the U.S. Over-The-Counter Markets
- Amendments to National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings
- Amendments to National Instrument 52-110 Audit Committees
- Amendments to National Instrument 58-101 Disclosure of Corporate Governance Practices
- Amendments to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions
- Amendments to National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids
- Amendments to National Instrument 71-102 Continuous Disclosure and other Exemptions Relating to Foreign Issuers
- Amendments to National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
- No entries for this issue
Manitoba / Manitoba
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Technical Safety Act
|Man Reg 74/2025
|Technical Safety Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
Manitoba Laws
The Amusements Act, RSM 1987, c A70
- Repealed September 1, 2026. (OIC 193/2025)
The Elevator Act, RSM 1987, c E60
- Repealed September 1, 2026. (OIC 193/2025)
The Technical Safety Act, SM 2015, c 17
- The follwing provisions in force September 1, 2026:
- Part 1 except clauses 2(1)(b) to (d), (f) and (g) and subsections 4(2) and (3);
- Parts 2 to 5;
- Part 6 except section 68;
- Parts 7 to 9;
- Part 11 except section 90;
- Part 12;
- Part 13 except clauses 103(3)(d) and (e); Clauses 106(1)(b) and (f) and subsections 106(2) and (3);
- Section 107;
- Part 15. (OIC 193/2025)
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
- No entries for this issue
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
- No entries for this issue
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
- No entries for this issue
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, September 19, 2025:
Electricity Act
|NS Reg 179/2025
|Prescribed Generation Facilities and Energy Storage Projects Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 180/2025
|Board Electricity Retailers Regulations (Nova Scotia) — replacement
Health Protection Act
|NS Reg 176/2025
|Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Conditions Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 177/2025
|Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Conditions Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 178/2025
|Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Conditions Regulations — amendment
Mortgage Regulation Act
|NS Reg 169/2025
|Forms Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 170/2025
|Reporting Requirements Regulations — amendment
Nunavut / Nunavut
Regulations / Règlements
Regulations of Nunavut (Annual Volumes)
Safety Act
|Nu Reg R-041-2025
|Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, amendment
Boilers and Pressure Vessels Act
|Nu Reg R-042-2025
|Boilers and Pressure Vessels Regulations, amendment
Pharmacy Act
|Nu Reg R-043-2025
|Drug Schedules Regulations, amendment
Property Assessment and Taxation Act
|Nu Reg R-044-2025
|Property Assessment Regulations, amendment
Gas Protection Act
|Nu Reg R-045-2025
|Gas Protection Regulations, amendment
Lotteries Act
|Nu Reg R-046-2025
|Lotteries Regulations, amendment
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Administration of Justice Act
|O Reg 223/25
|Fees and Expenses of Jurors and Crown Witnesses, amending Reg 4 of RRO 1990
Courts of Justice Act
|O Reg 222/25
|Rules of the Small Claims Court, amending O Reg 258/98
|O Reg 221/25
|Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990
Planning Act
|O Reg 215/25
|Restricted Areas — County of Ontario (now the Regional Municipality of Durham), Township of Pickering (now the City of Pickering), amending O Reg 102/72
|O Reg 220/25
|Zoning Order — Town of Innisfil, County of Simcoe
Provincial Offences Act
|O Reg 218/25
|Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Electricity Act, 1998
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
September 17, 2025
Protect Critical Infrastructure through Placing Limitations on the Procurement of Foreign Goods and Services and Participation of Foreign Entities in Ontario's Energy Sector — Comments by November 1, 2025
Insurance Act
September 16, 2025
Proposed regulatory amendments to O Reg 132/97, RRO 1990, Reg 677, and O Reg 408/12 under the Insurance Act — Comments by November 3, 2025
Ministry of Health
September 17, 2025
Consultations on proposed changes to certain psychologists' scope of practice to advance access to certain mental health services in Ontario — Comments by November 3, 2025
September 17, 2025
Consultation on proposed changes to scopes of practice for several regulated health professions to support greater access to diagnostic imaging — Comments by November 3, 2025
September 17, 2025
Consultations on proposed changes to optometrists' scope of practice — Comments by November 3, 2025
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, September 20, 2025:
Ontario Securities Commission
- OSC Rule 11-502 Distribution of Amounts Received by the OSC Under Disgorgement Orders and Payment of Related Administrative Costs and OSC Rule 11- 503 (Commodity Futures Act) Distribution of Amounts Received by the OSC Under Disgorgement Orders and Payment of Related Administrative Costs
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, September 13, 2025:
Power Engineers Act
|EC2025-852
|Power Engineers Act Regulations, amendment
Real Property Tax Act
|EC2025-856
|Tax Credit Factor Regulations, amendment
Summary Proceedings Act
|EC2025-858
|Ticket Regulations, amendment
|EC2025-859
|Ticket Regulations, amendment
|EC2025-860
|Ticket Regulations, amendment
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, September 20, 2025:
Water Act
|EC2025-878
|Well Construction Regulations, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, September 13, 2025:
An Act to Amend the Animal Health Act, SPEI 2024, c 57
- Act in force September 13, 2025.
Notices / Avis
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, September 20, 2025:
Real Property Tax Act
- Tax Credit Factor Regulations Amendment — Erratum
Quebec / Québec
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 24 septembre 2025:
Loi sur les entreprises de services monétaires
|AM 2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur les entreprises de services monétaires — Arrêté du ministre des Finances en date
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 24, 2025:
Money-Services Businesses Act
|MO 2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation under the Money Services Businesses Act — Order of the Minister of Finance
Avis
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 17 septembre 2025:
Loi sur les élections et les référendums dans les municipalités
- Entente concernant la vitrine d'informations présentant le profil des personnes candidates de la municipalité
- Entente concernant l'essai d'un nouveau modèle de bulletin de vote avec la photographie des personnes candidates
- Entente concernant l'essai d'un nouveau mécanisme de votation pour le vote dans certains établissements d'enseignement situés sur le territoire de la ville de Montréal
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 17, 2025:
Act respecting elections and referendums in municipalities
- Agreement regarding the information display showcase presenting the profiles of municipal candidates
- Agreement regarding the trial of a new model ballot paper with photographs of candidates
- Agreement regarding the trial of a new voting mechanism for voting in certain educational institutions located in the territory of the city of Montréal
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, September 12, 2025:
The Environmental Management and Protection Act, 2010
|RRS c E-10.22 Reg 6
|The Electronic Equipment Stewardship Program Regulations
The Legal Profession Act, 1990
|Sask Reg 74/2025
|The Legal Profession Amendment Regulations, 2025
Yukon / Yukon
Regulations / Règlements
Yukon Gazette, Part I, September 15, 2025:
Health Authority Act
|YOIC 2025/153
|Health Authority Transition Regulation No. 1
|YOIC 2025/154
|Health Authority Board of Directors Remuneration Regulation
Plebiscite Act
|YOIC 2025/155
|Regulation directing that a plebiscite on electoral reform be held
Residential Tenancies Act
|YOIC 2025/160
|Residential Tenancies Regulation
Summary Convictions Act
|YOIC 2025/161
|Regulation to amend the Summary Convictions Regulation in respect of Parks (2025)
Exemptions Act
|YOIC 2025/171
|Exemptions Regulation
Garnishee Act
|YOIC 2025/174
|Garnishee Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
Yukon Gazette, Part I, September 15, 2025:
The Residential Tenancies Act, SY 2025, c 7
- Act in force September 1, 2025. (OIC 2025/159)
Exemptions Act, SY 2024, c 5
- Act in force August 28, 2025. (OIC 2025/170)
