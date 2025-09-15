Contaminated Cooling Towers Cause Multiple Outbreaks Of Legionnaires' Disease In London, Ontario

Cooling towers contaminated with Legionella bacteria at a Sofina Foods Ltd. meat processing plant in London, Ontario have been linked to multiple outbreaks of Legionnaires' disease during the summers of 2024 and 2025.

Symptoms of Legionnaires' Disease include:

Pneumonia;

high fever;

chills;

dry cough;

loss of memory;

confusion;

delirium;

hallucinations;

muscle aches; and

headaches

Complications of Legionnaires' disease can result in respiratory failure, shock, kidney failure, sepsis, and multi-organ failure. Symptoms of Legionnaires' disease usually begin two to ten days after the inhalation of Legionella bacteria and can last for several weeks to several months. Delaying medical care in these situations can cause symptoms to worsen and have severe consequences.

These symptoms and complications can be serious and life-threatening.

A less severe form of Legionella infection results in Pontiac fever. Symptoms of Pontiac fever include:

Fever;

headaches; and

muscle aches

These symptoms usually begin after 5 hours but can appear up to 72 hours after exposure to Legionella bacteria. Pontiac fever usually lasts for two to five days.

The current outbreak is ongoing, and cases are still being reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

An investigation by the Middlesex-London Health Unit found that the subtype of Legionella discovered at the Sofina Foods plant matched the subtype causing severe illness in 96 people and the death of 5 people in 2025.

All the individuals who contracted Legionnaires' disease in the outbreak of Summer 2025 reside within a 6-kilometre radius, with the vast majority residing within a 3-kilometre radius.

Heat map of southeast London, Ontario created by Middlesex-London Health Unit showing the concentration of the home addresses of reported cases of Legionnaires' Disease within a 6-kilometre radius and a 3-kilometre radius.

During a related outbreak of the same bacterial sub type in 2024, 30 individuals contracted Legionnaires' disease, 2 of whom lost their lives as a result of their illness.

Timeline of Legionnaires' Outbreaks in London

Summer 2024

The Middlesex-London Health Unit declared a local outbreak of Legionnaires' disease within a 5-kilometre radius in the southeast side of London

Between May 1, 2024, and September 26, 2024, a total of 30 cases of Legionnaires' disease were reported. Nine of these cases required admittance to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, and two people died

Middlesex-London Health Unit collected samples from 18 cooling towers in the area

The source of the outbreak remained undetermined at the time the 2024 outbreak was declared over

Summer 2025

July 8, 2025

The Middlesex-London Health Unit declared an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease within a 6-kilometre radius of the southeast side of London

August 6, 2025

The outbreak is declared over after several weeks of no new infections

The case count stood at 70 confirmed cases of Legionella infection, three of whom had died

August 26, 2025

The outbreak is redeclared after 25 new cases of Legionella infection were reported

The Middlesex-London Health Unit collected a total of 160 samples from 49 cooling towers over the course of their investigation. Investigators named a meat processing plant owned by Sofina Foods, Ltd., as the source of the 2024 and 2025 outbreaks. This determination was made by matching the subtype of bacteria found in the cooling tower at the Sofina Foods facility to the subtype of bacteria causing Legionella infections in the area

September 9, 2025

105 confirmed cases of Legionella infection have been reported over the summer. Five of these individuals died from their illnesses.

Siskinds is pursuing justice for people who have been harmed by a Legionella infection.

Siskinds LLP is seeking to recover compensation for people in relation to injuries allegedly arising from the Legionnaires' disease outbreak in London, Ontario. This action seeks to recover damages on behalf of people who suffered illness and/or death as a result of contracting Legionnaires' disease or Pontiac fever from aLegionellabacterial infection.

This article was written by Linda Visser (partner) and Michael Brown (articling student). Linda is a lawyer practicing in the area of class action litigation. If you or someone you know has suffered a Legionella bacterial infection after spending time in the south-eastern area of London, Siskinds may be able to help. Contact us for more information or to receive a free consultation. Visit the Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak class action page, click "Join" to complete the form at the bottom of the page, or call 1.800.461.6166.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.